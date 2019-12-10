No need to panic about skeletal remains found in drinking water resevoir: Ethekwini









EPA AFRICAN NEWS AGENCY (ANA) Durban THE eThekwini Municipality has assured residents they have not drunk contaminated water after human remains were discovered in a water reservoir last week. According to the municipality, the remains were spotted in a tank during an inspection of the Tongaat Reservoir in Verulam. The municipality said the water tank, which had been broken into, was shut down and the remains removed. The tank was flushed and treated with chemicals. Municipal spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela said the city ensured that residents received clean drinking water and that the incident was an isolated case.

He said the city tested its reservoir water daily at an SA Bureau of Standards-accredited laboratory.

“Samples taken from this reservoir were negative of any contamination, meaning that our water from this reservoir is clean to drink,” Mayisela said.

He said the council was optimistic that the situation would be back to normal today.

He said the municipality did not take chances when it came to the provision of clean water.

“All our residents in eThekwini must rest assured that nothing will impede the city to provide clean drinking water,” he said.

“We sincerely apologise to all residents for the alarm that was caused by the recent incident,” he said.

Adjunct Professor at Wits University School of Governance Mike Muller said he was sure that many people were shocked by the incident.

“The eThekwini Municipality has an excellent water management record,” Muller said. “Once the reservoir is back in use, there is no reason why the water should not be completely safe to use.”

He also said that since no one yet knew how and when the incident occurred, it was not possible to say what happened in the past and whether there were any ill effects as a result.

Johan Duflou, a former KwaZulu-Natal resident and consulting forensic pathologist in Australia, said it would take considerable time for a body to fully decompose in chlorinated water.

“I have come across bodies in reservoirs but can’t tell you how long they were there to become skeletonised.

“I very much doubt it would occur in the space of a few hours,” Duflou said.

A source known to the Daily News was at the reservoir while divers removed the skeleton on Friday and Saturday.

“Search and Rescue was called and divers collected remains on the first day, drained the reservoir and then the next day returned for more remains.

“It was a full male skeleton. The chlorine had eaten away at him but some of his clothes were intact.

“His lower torso, feet, thighs, femur, were concealed in his jeans.”

The cause of death was not immediately clear.

Police spokesperson Thembeka Mbele said DNA analysis would be conducted to determine the cause of death, possible date of death, identity and gender.

An inquest docket had been opened for investigation.

