VIEWING of eThekwini Municipality vehicles up for auction tomorrow closes today. In the past, these auctions had been accused of excluding Indian and coloured residents. I Leon Lestrade African News Agency (ANA)

Durban - As a municipal investigation into the conduct of an official alleged to have barred Indians from participating in a city fleet auction earlier this month continues, eThekwini Municipality has made it clear that Friday's auction is for residents of all races. Thursday was the last day for viewing the vehicles that are up for auction tomorrow in Mobeni, Durban.

The municipality has twice before been accused of alleged racial exclusion at these auctions.

It was alleged that at an auction on July 12, a municipal official stood on the bonnet of a vehicle and barred Indians from participating. The city said an investigation into this matter was ongoing.

“Once complete, if the allegations against the official are found to be true, the necessary disciplinary action will be taken,” said spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela.

In December, the Sunday Tribune reported that at an auction, dubbed the Radical Economic Transformation auction, was only open to those registered on the National Military Veterans’ database, and those under the age of 35 who lived in townships or communities under traditional authorities.

At the time, the city said there was no deliberate exclusion of people by race, but the city wanted to give everyone a “fair chance”.

Yesterday, Mayisela said all residents were welcome to attend and participate in the upcoming vehicle auction on Pendlebury Road, Mobeni, “without any fear of discrimination”.

eMkhomazi resident Shaun Singh viewed the vehicles yesterday and said it would be his first time participating in an eThekwini Municipality auction. He was excited about it as he was apparently racially excluded from the auction in Park Rynie under the uMdoni Municipality.

“The auction was a month ago. It was for blacks only from townships. This made me sad because I’m not a car dealer and I was looking to buy a personal vehicle. Being welcome to this one makes me feel like a part of this country,” he said.

He felt it was unfair for anyone to be excluded from these auctions because of their race as everyone contributed to the economy, no matter their race.

“At an auction, I will use my own money to buy a vehicle and I will also be buying car parts. I will need a mechanic to get the car into shape and all this contributes to the economy,” he said.

Also viewing vehicles yesterday were two friends who have been in the car dealership industry for 30 years. They said for the past seven years auctions had been operated with “sneakiness”.

“We were here in December and the problem was that only those under 35 could buy so we got people here who were under that age, but still we were marginalised. The auctioneer would ignore our guy bidding for R10000 and sold the same car for R8000 to another guy,” he said.

He also felt tipper trucks were being auctioned off at ridiculously low prices.

He explained that a brand new tipper truck costs around R1.2 million and an expected auction price would be around R450 000. However, at municipal auctions, these went for about R50 000.

