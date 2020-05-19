No smoke but plenty of ire for smokers duped by wily conmen

Durban - A BEACHFRONT resident became the perfect example of “no good deed goes unpunished” when he bought what turned out to be an empty box of cigarettes for the security guard at his flat. The resident, who did not want to be named as buying and selling cigarettes contravenes the lockdown regulations, said that at the start of May he was sold a box of Camel cigarettes stuffed with cardboard and newspaper. “I was in the street and I’m in a wheelchair at the moment because I was involved in a serious accident. The security guard in our building smokes. “So I said I’d buy him a present. There was a man selling cigarettes at R20 a packet. I bought a packet, opened it and there was cardboard and the May 6 copy of The Mercury stuffed in it,” he said. He was furious. He told the Daily News the sale of empty cigarette boxes was taking place all over the Point, South Beach area.

“Outside Addington Hospital, a woman was also duped and bought cigarettes stuffed with paper and cardboard,” he said.

Last week, the Daily News reported on similar incidents in the eManzimtoti area. People in the Umkomaas area were warned about a similar scam.

Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs MEC Nomusa Dube-Ncube said inspectors from the department’s Business Regulations and Consumer Protection Unit, working with Department of Labour and Employment and law enforcement agencies, were continuing to respond to tip-offs and complaints regarding the violation of lockdown regulations and consumer-related issues.

“Today (Monday), inspectors and law enforcement agencies are in KwaMashu and will be in various parts of the city tomorrow. This is one issue that will be attended to,” said Dube-Ncube.

She said they would await an indication from the national government regarding the sale of cigarettes during level 3 of the lockdown.

According to a draft framework open to public consultation, tobacco products might be sold under level 3.

Under the wholesale and retail trade, covering stores, spaza shops, e-commerce and informal traders category, the sale of tobacco products might be permitted.

Level 3 may also allow for off-premises consumption of alcohol, subject to limited hours (Monday to Wednesday, 8am to noon) and an approved industry plan on physical distancing and quantitative restrictions.

