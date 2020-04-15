No soldiers are infected with Covid-19 in KZN: SANDF

Durban - The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) military health services has confirmed that they do not have any Covid-19 infections thus far in KwaZulu-Natal.

In a statement, updating the SANDF Covid-19 pandemic cases within the military community, Colonel Priscilla Lengoasa confirmed that three SANDF members in Western Cape and one from Gauteng tested positive for the virus.

"The Surgeon General of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) can confirm that there are four positive cases of COVID-19 within the military community. The three cases are from Western Cape and one from Gauteng Provinces. None of these members are uniformed members nor members deployed in support of the SAPS,"Lengoasa said.

"It is imperative to note that the military community is bigger than the South African National Defence Force (SANDF). The military community is inclusive of dependants of the serving, retired soldiers and others eligible for care by the South African Military Health Service (SAMHS). All COVID-19 cases are treated and managed as per COVID-19 prescribed protocol,"Lengoasa added.

Frontline workers (emergency medical teams, nurses, doctors, porters including soldiers patrolling the townships) have been issued with Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs).