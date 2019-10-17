Durban - Police are urging the communities and the public to assist them find people that have been reported missing in the country.
Acting National Police Commissioner, Lieutenant General Bonang Mgwenya emphasized the need for improved police-community relations.
"With Community Policing being a fundamental pillar towards effective policing, as the SAPS we cannot overemphasize community involvement in assisting the work of our police,"Mgwenya said.
She called on call on all citizens, other government departments and law enforcement agencies, civil society and community members to rise against these abhorrent acts by supporting the work of the police in detecting, preventing and reporting incidents of Gender Based Violence timeously.
This will ensure that together we realise the National Development Plan’s Vision of 2030 where women can walk freely in the streets and children can play safely outside".