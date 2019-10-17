No waiting period to report missing person say police









Picture: Google Durban - Police are urging the communities and the public to assist them find people that have been reported missing in the country. Acting National Police Commissioner, Lieutenant General Bonang Mgwenya emphasized the need for improved police-community relations. "With Community Policing being a fundamental pillar towards effective policing, as the SAPS we cannot overemphasize community involvement in assisting the work of our police,"Mgwenya said. She called on call on all citizens, other government departments and law enforcement agencies, civil society and community members to rise against these abhorrent acts by supporting the work of the police in detecting, preventing and reporting incidents of Gender Based Violence timeously. This will ensure that together we realise the National Development Plan’s Vision of 2030 where women can walk freely in the streets and children can play safely outside".

The public is further reminded that there is no waiting period to report a missing person.

Communities can assist the SAPS when reporting a missing person by following these steps:

• Produce a recent photograph of the missing person, if possible.

• Give a complete description of the missing person’s last whereabouts, clothes that they were wearing, as well as any information that can assist the investigating officer.

• Complete and sign a SAPS 55(A) form. This form safeguards the SAPS from hoax reports and indemnifies the SAPS to distribute the photograph and information of the missing person.

• Obtain the investigating officers contact details, and send any additional information that might become available.

• If a missing person is found or returns voluntarily, inform the investigating officer immediately. A SAPS 92 form must be completed to inform the Bureau of Missing Persons that the missing persons report can be removed from the circulation system.

Daily News