No water: Reservoir Hills residents barricade road

Durban - Despite a protest on the M19 road, last night, by a group of people from an informal settlement in Reservoir Hills the water supply to the area has still not been restored on Tuesday. It is alleged that a burst water pipe on Whittaker Avenue has caused an interruption of the water supply to homes in the adjacent roads in Reservoir Hills. It is alleged that the pipe burst on Sunday. Since then residents have been without a water supply. The ratepayers claim that water tankers were also not sent frequently to the area. On Monday night, 16 March 2020 a group of people allegedly from the Umgudulu informal settlement destroyed municipal infrastructure on the M19 Freeway.

They barricaded the road with rocks and the roadside steel armcor barriers.

This disrupted the flow of traffic to Westville and Pinetown.

Police had to intervene to clear the road of debris and calm the angry crowd of people.

The interruption to water supply has affected homes on Whittaker Road, Drewstead Road, Sternhold Avenue, Mclarty Road and Umgudulu Road.

Reservoir Hills ratepayers chairperson Ish Prahladh said he could not get proper feedback from the city water department as to when a plumber will be sent out to repair the pipe and restore the water supply.

"When you report the problem you get the same reply every time. Dear Customer. Thank you for contacting eThekwini Water and Sanitation. Please be advised that the fault is still in progress and has been escalated to the control department for urgent attention. Our taps have run dry. The ratepayers are taking the brunt of the problem. The water bill remains the same every month despite this,"Prahladh said.

Police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala confirmed that a 19:30 a group of community members were protesting on the M19. She said the crowd dispersed after being addresses by the local councillor.

Daily News