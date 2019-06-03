IRATE North Coast train commuters feel their cries for better service delivery have been ignored by the Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa). Henk Kruger African News Agency (ANA)

Durban - IRATE North Coast train commuters feel their cries for better service delivery have been ignored by the Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa). This came after commuters read the Daily News report earlier this month about Prasa’s site visit from Durban to uMlazi.

Flora Govender, 54, one of the disgruntled commuters, said she took the train to work because she lived near the train station and it was a very affordable method of transport. However, she had noticed some inconsistencies in service with some of the lines.

“From uMlazi to KwaMashu, trains come every 10 to 15 minutes but trains to the North Coast are limited,” Govender said.

The resident from Flamingo Heights in oThongathi, recently said they were not told about a power failure and from 6pm they were left stranded in the train which would also stop for 15 to 20 minutes.

“It’s winter now and it’s dark.

“You don’t know if you will get robbed. Sometimes you’re all alone out there.”

Govender said even though employers let them leave work early, they sometimes do not make it in time for the train that leaves Dalbridge rail interchange at 4.25pm.

“We just go home to sleep and have to wake up at 3.30am to catch the train. But the mornings are okay, it is the afternoons that are worse. Sometimes there are no trains.”

Govender said her train trip should only take an hour, but took longer.

She claimed that when commuters inquired about these issues, they were not given a proper answer.

“Most of the time Prasa says it was a signal problem,” she said.

The recent heavy rains and floods in KwaZulu-Natal forced Prasa to suspend operations for three weeks because of issues on some of the tracks.

As some commuters had bought weekly and monthly tickets, Prasa allowed passengers to travel for free for a week, but this was not well received by monthly ticket holders.

Govender felt it was unfair because they had bought monthly tickets and were forced to use taxis, which cost close to triple the amount of a train journey.

Prasa spokesperson Zama Nomnganga said the arrival of trains was systematic and based on the volume of people traveling from corridors A and B.

Nomnganga said coaches would be added to the line if they had access.

“For now, the coaches are limited due to reliability and cancellations because of the shortage of components to fix the coaches,” Nomnganga said.

He also said commuters only travelled for one week for free because it was subsidised by government.

Commuters only paid for three weeks.

Daily News