According to a councillor in New Germany, these pipes were used for the Western Aqueduct project, and now they will be used for other city projects. Picture: Doctor Ngcobo / ANA

Durban - While the eThekwini Municipality has made some headway with its Northern and Western Aqueduct projects, there have been some delays with phase four of the Northern Aqueduct project under review. Municipal spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela said this phase was the pipeline from the Waterloo reservoir to the La Mercy reservoir.

“This pipeline is under a re-evaluation of water demands, reservoir re-zoning and life-cycle costing,” he said.

The aqueducts project is a bulk water-supply pipeline that will improve the delivery of potable water to the western and northern regions within the metro for the next 30 to 50 years.

Mayisela said the water and sanitation department was constructing the interconnecting pipe network between the “live” existing Northern Aqueduct network to the new Northern Aqueduct Augmentation pipeline, with completion planned for December.

Mayisela said there had also been delays with contract four, the pipeline from Durban Heights to Duffs Road.

“This contract was initially delayed because of threats by business forums and small community groups demanding employment opportunities, which have been resolved. To date, 10km of the 12km of pipeline and 200m of the 220m-long bridge over the Mgeni River have been constructed,” said Mayisela.

He said this contract was planned for completion in April 2020, after which the Northern Aqueduct Augmentation pipeline would supply water from Durban Heights to the Waterloo, uMhlanga and Blackburn (Cornubia) reservoirs.

He said there had also been delays in contract five, the pipeline from Ntuzuma to Ogunjini.

This pipeline, reservoir and pump station is expected to provide a water supply to the large areas north of Inanda Dam.

“There have been significant delays with the pipeline route determination study because of the difficulties and challenges of selecting an appropriate route through a semi-urban region.

“The area is densely populated and comprises numerous formal and informal dwellings on unregistered and tribal trust properties in a sprawling and haphazard layout that does not conform to an orderly town planning layout with roads,” he said.

Mayisela said a further complication was the “expropriation” process for a pipeline servitude and a temporary working space corridor to construct the pipeline over residents’ properties.

“It’s difficult to predict with any degree of accuracy how long it will take to finalise an optimum pipeline route with land acquisition challenges and obtaining regulatory environmental approval and a Water Use Licence.

“For programming reporting purposes, it’s estimated that construction will begin towards the end of 2020, with completion by the end of 2022.”

Daily News