NPA allegedly sits on fraud case involving husband of senior prosecutor

Durban - THE NATIONAL Prosecuting Authority (NPA) in Durban is holding back on prosecuting a businessman who is married to a senior State advocate, investigators at Durban Commercial Crimes under the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigations said.

The investigators, who asked not to be named, said the docket for the criminal case had disappeared around 2013, and the businessman had not been held accountable.

“A fraud case against this man was opened at Pinetown police station in 2012 but it all ended there, because even the investigating officer doesn’t know where the docket is. The man is alleged to have been involved in a cheque-stealing syndicate that cost the Zululand Municipality millions. The docket was taken away from the officer handling it without explanation.

“This case is compromised because it involves a man married to a senior State advocate,” said the investigators.

They said a case of defeating the ends of justice was registered against the advocate after she tried to talk an investigating officer into facilitating the withdrawal of the investigation against her husband. She also tried to discourage investigators from pursuing charges and seizure of her husband’s assets, they said.