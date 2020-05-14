NPA allegedly sits on fraud case involving husband of senior prosecutor
The investigators, who asked not to be named, said the docket for the criminal case had disappeared around 2013, and the businessman had not been held accountable.
“A fraud case against this man was opened at Pinetown police station in 2012 but it all ended there, because even the investigating officer doesn’t know where the docket is. The man is alleged to have been involved in a cheque-stealing syndicate that cost the Zululand Municipality millions. The docket was taken away from the officer handling it without explanation.
“This case is compromised because it involves a man married to a senior State advocate,” said the investigators.
They said a case of defeating the ends of justice was registered against the advocate after she tried to talk an investigating officer into facilitating the withdrawal of the investigation against her husband. She also tried to discourage investigators from pursuing charges and seizure of her husband’s assets, they said.
The Daily News reported last month that the NPA had declined to prosecute the advocate as “there was no reasonable prospect of a successful prosecution”. At the time, Zululand mayor Thulasizwe Buthelezi confirmed the cheque scam but said he had not seen the full report. The stolen cheques were valued at R4 million and the businessman reportedly deposited a large amount into his bank account and withdrew R2m over 14 days.
He got these cheques by allegedly misrepresenting himself as part of a company which had received a tender from the municipality.
After a week-long attempt to get the status of the case and the docket, the provincial Director of Public Prosecutions, advocate Elaine Zungu, said: “I have been able to trace the docket and it is now in my office.
"The case will be considered again to determine whether or not a prosecution will proceed in this matter.”
Daily News