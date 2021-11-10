NSRI Richards Bay have their hands full since the start of November

DURBAN - The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) in Richards Bay has been very busy with water-related incidents over the last few days. NSRI Richards Bay duty coxswain Jacques Kruger indicated that the duty crew was called to various incidents, including drownings and injuries.

Monday, November 8: At the request of the Transnet National Ports Authority, the NSRI dispatched a sea rescue craft to investigate a small sailing craft with no motor that a fishing vessel had come across. On arrival, a French sailor, with the last port of call Reunion Island, was under the tow of a Boss Marine vessel. “NSRI took over the tow and we towed the sailing craft with the solo sailor into port without incident,” Kruger said.

Saturday, November 6: The duty crew responded to Bay Hall following a drowning incident. “Paramedics from Mounties ambulance services, assisted by NSRI medics and by Richards Bay Municipal lifeguards, conducted extensive CPR (cardiopulmonary resuscitation) efforts on a 26-year-old local man but, sadly, despite extensive efforts to resuscitate the man, he was declared deceased by paramedics,” Kruger said.

He said the man’s body was taken by provincial forensic services and police opened an inquest docket. #sapsKZN Members from Empangeni #SearchAndRescue divers and K9 SAR with VPO Richards Bay attended to a drowning complaint that occurred at Mzingazi Beach, Richards Bay yesterday when a 15-year-old male got into difficulty and drowned. The search will continue in the morning. ML pic.twitter.com/TIYaNvHuIB — SA Police Service 🇿🇦 (@SAPoliceService) November 4, 2021 In another incident, the duty crew assisted police with a search and rescue at Mzingazi, where a boy went missing in a reported drowning in the late afternoon of November 3 at a barely accessible remote location. “Despite the ongoing search, no sign of the teenager has been found and Police Search and Rescue are continuing in a search,” Kruger said.

Thursday, November 4: The duty crew alongside Netcare 911 rescue paramedics responded to the evacuation of an injured seaman from a motor vessel. “The patient, suffering an injury, was brought to shore in a stable condition, without incident, aboard the NSRI sea rescue craft and he was transported to hospital by Netcare 911 for further care,” Kruger said.

Wednesday, November 3: The duty crew was activated by the Transnet National Ports Authority following a request to help a French yacht into the Port of Richards Bay. The operation was completed without incident and no further assistance was required, said Kruger.