Monday, September 26, 2022

Number of alleged July unrest instigators reaches 50 after two more appear in court in Durban

Ntobeko Knowledge Dube, 40, appeared in the Durban Magistrate’s Court on Monday while Nkosinathi Ngiba, 42, appeared in the same court on Friday. Picture: SAPS

Published 1h ago

Durban — Two alleged July unrest instigators will join their co-accused in November when they all appear in the Durban Magistrate’s Court again.

The two alleged instigators were added to the list of alleged instigators charged in connection with the July 2021 unrest and public violence.

Ntobeko Knowledge Dube, 40, appeared in the Durban Magistrate’s Court on Monday while Nkosinathi Ngiba, 42, appeared in the same court on Friday.

KwaZulu-Natal National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Natasha Ramkisson-Kara said the two faced charges of conspiracy to commit public violence, incitement to commit public violence and incitement to commit arson.

“This brings the total number of people in this matter to 50,” Ramkisson-Kara said.

She said the set bail amount of R3 000 remained the same with the following conditions:

- not to post any information regarding the case on social media,

- to inform the investigating officer should they wish to leave KZN and,

- to inform the investigating officer should they change their residential address and or their contact number.

“The matter was remanded to November 30, when they will appear with the others in this matter,” Ramkisson-Kara said.

Daily News

