Durban - A NURSE who was sidelined from a senior post at a hospital - apparently because she is coloured - has won her case against the KwaZulu-Natal Department of Health. Samantha Fayers, 44, of Wentworth, a professional nurse who currently works as a locum at Austerville Pharmacy (for R4500 a month) took the matter to the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) late last year after she had applied for the post of operational manager at the outpatients’ department of King Dinuzulu Hospital in Sydenham.

According to the CCMA documents, she was invited to a job interview on July31 last year and on August 16 was emailed a job offer for the position, commencing on September 1 and with an annual salary of R42 0318.

“I immediately replied to the email and accepted the offer,” said Fayers. “I then drove to the hospital to fill out the documentation, but on the way there I received another email, saying the job offer was on hold.”

She then telephoned a Mr Eaton, whose name was on the letter, who told her not to proceed to the hospital as the documents still had to be finalised.

Fayers told the CCMA that by the end of September, when she had still not heard from the department, she went to the hospital to make enquiries and Eaton told her she could not get the job because she was coloured.

She said a meeting with Herbert Mnguni, the human resources director in Pietermaritzburg, also yielded no results. He was surprised she had been offered the post but was still not employed, and ordered someone to look into the matter.

“I’m very upset. I’ve lost my hair because of the stress. How do I survive, because I have a child to take care of and I have to pay rent?” Fayers asked.

She took the matter to the CCMA, which ruled in her favour in December.

“The evidence before me is only that of the applicant, and it is plain from her evidence that she is a victim of discrimination that falls foul of the Employment Equity Act and the evidence she led established such a case,” said CCMA commissioner Bess Pillemer.

In her ruling, Pillemer said there was no apparent reason for the withdrawal of the job offer and that Fayers was entitled to compensation and to return to work under the contract she was offered. “If that does not happen, then she has her remedies relating to an unfair dismissal.”

Pillemer said given the racial discrimination suffered by Fayers, she was entitled to compensation and ordered that she be paid R122250 within 15 days of the award, made on December 12.

However, to date Fayers has still not been compensated or been appointed to the post. In addition, the department had not attended the CCMA hearings.

In response, the department said it was “concerned” about the allegations made against King Dinuzulu Hospital and was investigating.

“The department wishes to apologise, without prejudice, to the affected candidate for any inconvenience arising from this misunderstanding. Furthermore, the department wishes to state categorically that it does not have a recruitment policy that discriminates unfairly against members of the coloured community, or any other race group.”

Spokesperson Agiza Hlongwane said all appointments were made in line with targets which were part of the department’s employment equity plan.

“Where applicable and necessary, the department may make a deviation from this. This matter is being dealt with by the department at head office. The candidate will be duly informed of any developments,” he said.

Fayers said she was disappointed that she had been making calls and driving to the department’s head office in Pietermaritzburg to get answers for the past few months, but was still unclear about her future.

She said the department had also not paid her as ordered by the CCMA.

