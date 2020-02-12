Earlier this month the Daily News reported that nurses at Life Westville and Life Chatsmed Gardens hospitals, were ready to embark on a full-blown strike if their request for a wage increase was not met.
According to a Life Healthcare statement, they have come to an agreement with Life Westville and Life Chatsmed hospitals after tendering a revised offer of a 6% pay increase.
On Tuesday, nurses protested near the hospital and were expected to continue on Wednesday.
Staff at Life Entabeni said they were willing to accept the revised offer on the understanding that they would receive backpay from January. However, they were informed that they would receive backpay from February.