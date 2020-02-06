Nurses at private hospital group vow massive strike if wage demands are not met









Hospersa represents more than 400 nurses at Westville Life and Chatsmed Hospitals. In response, Life Healthcare has assured that patient care has not been compromised. Nurses embarked on a strike action since Tuesday and have threatened a full blown strike if their demand was not met. This was after salary negotiations between the union and the management at these facilities deadlocked, resulting in the nurses downing tools during tea breaks and lunch time. The nurses alleged that Life Healthcare forced them to work long shifts, sometimes without a break. The negotiations deadlocked in November last year, with the employer apparently refusing to move from its proposed 5% increase.

A nurse from Westville Life Hospital, who did not want to be named, said poor salaries and poor working conditions were some of the things that the hospital needed to improve urgently.

“We are not treated like human beings. We are overloaded with work and the hospital won’t employ additional nurses to ease the workload. How are we expected to concentrate on the job when there is so much to do? Sometimes we are forced not to take breaks,” she said.

Another nurse said that she was struggling to make a living from her salary and yet she worked long hours.

“The current economic situation is tough on us. We have children to feed and send to school. We are now going to a second month without the increase,” she said.

Popson Kunene, Hospersa provincial secretary, said negotiations started in October last year, with the union first proposing a 10% increase and then 8.5%, which were both apparently rejected. He said they took the matter to the CCMA in November, where a revised offer of 7.5% was also rejected.

“We hoped that the employer would move to at least 7%, but negotiations have been deadlocked since November. The CCMA commissioner granted us permission to picket during tea time and during the lunch hour,” said Kunene.

He said if they did strike, the facilities would not function as they had about 220 union members in each hospital.

“The private hospitals are making money through the hard labour of the same nurses,” he said.

Greg Swale, Life Healthcare regional manager East Coast, confirmed Hospersa has given Life Healthcare notice of its intention to embark on an industrial action.

Swale said they had put systems in place that ensured the care of patients was not compromised.

“The well-being of our employees is important to us. We are committed to reaching a workable solution for both parties and continue to engage with the representative union, as well as staff, to resolve this wage matter,” said Swale.

Daily News