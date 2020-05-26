Nurses threaten not wear uniforms on June 1 in protest over uniform allowance
Denosa has given the department until Tuesday to commit to the date they would pay nurses their allowance.
Nurses are paid uniform allowances on an annual basis. Denosa says the allowance assists nurses to ensure that they arrive on duty in a presentable and dignified state. The union has written to the department informing it of the decision that all nurses would not wear their uniform on this day to show their frustration.
Denosa provincial secretary Mandla Shabangu said that over the years, the department had a reputation for not taking the issue seriously - to the extent that some nurses would be forced to report for duty in casual clothes.
“Nurses continue to provide quality care although being ill-treated by the employer, who continues to undermine all collective bargaining gains by the employer and organised labour. It is shameful that during the Covid-19 pandemic, nurses are still facing arrogance and a non-caring attitude,” he said.
Shabangu said the financial burden on the health-care workers as a whole was too much since they were still owed salary increases that were due on April 1.
Provincial health department spokesperson Ntokozo Maphisa said: “As part of applying fiscal responsibility and due diligence, the department has a duty to ensure that the uniform allowance is in line with the Consumer Price Index (CPIX).
“Now that the CPIX has been dispensed with, the department is at an advanced stage of its preparations to honour the payment. This matter will be resolved soon.”
Daily News