Nurses threaten not wear uniforms on June 1 in protest over uniform allowance

Durban - THE Democratic Nurses Union of South Africa (Denosa) in KwaZulu- Natal has threatened that nurses would not wear their uniforms on June 1 in protest against the provincial department of health’s failure to pay the annual nurses uniform allowance since last month.

Denosa has given the department until Tuesday to commit to the date they would pay nurses their allowance.

Nurses are paid uniform allowances on an annual basis. Denosa says the allowance assists nurses to ensure that they arrive on duty in a presentable and dignified state. The union has written to the department informing it of the decision that all nurses would not wear their uniform on this day to show their frustration.

Denosa provincial secretary Mandla Shabangu said that over the years, the department had a reputation for not taking the issue seriously - to the extent that some nurses would be forced to report for duty in casual clothes.

“Nurses continue to provide quality care although being ill-treated by the employer, who continues to undermine all collective bargaining gains by the employer and organised labour. It is shameful that during the Covid-19 pandemic, nurses are still facing arrogance and a non-caring attitude,” he said.