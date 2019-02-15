On Thursday, Malvern policeman Warrant Officer Hemant Raghoonundan identified Sbonelo Seni Mkhize as the man he apprehended on the night of the hijacking. Picture: Doctor Ngcobo/African News Agency(ANA)

Durban - A policeman on Thursday identified Sbonelo Seni Mkhize as the man he chased from Pastor Shailendra Sukhraj’s hijacked car and arrested in a nearby park. Mkhize is on trial for the murder of Sukhraj’s daughter, Sadia, and of his accomplice, Siyabonga Bulose, who was also killed in the hijack attempt.

On Thursday, Malvern policeman Warrant Officer Hemant Raghoonundan identified Mkhize as the man he apprehended on the night of the hijacking.

Mkhize, 35, has pleaded not guilty to all the charges against him.

He and Bulose are alleged to have been armed with a gun when they accosted the 9-year-old girl and her father. Bulose was killed as the two attempted to flee the scene in Sukhraj’s car, with his daughter still inside.

Earlier in the trial, the prosecutor, advocate Kelvin Singh, said no identity parade was held in the investigation because Mkhize’s face had been printed in the media before his first appearance in court.

And throughout the trial, witnesses that were called were unable to identify Mkhize.

However, Raghoonundan, who was off duty on the day of the incident, told the court he had chased and arrested Mkhize himself, before getting a lift back to the scene where Sukhraj’s car had come to a halt.

However, during cross-examination, Mkhize’s Legal Aid attorney, Sizwe Masondo, said his client’s version would be that the policeman was not alone when he arrested him.

Masondo told Raghoonundan that Mkhize also disputed the spot where he was said to have been arrested.

“At no stage did the accused alight the Hyundai You arrested an innocent passer-by,” said Masondo.

He added that Mkhize denied ever having a goatee beard as detailed by Raghoonundan in his description of the suspect he arrested after seeing him flee Sukhraj’s car.

Sukhraj had told the court earlier that when he was hijacked, it was the man who stood at the driver’s side of his car who demanded his keys at gunpoint.

On Thursday, Masondo asked Raghoonundan whether he would have seen Mkhize discard a gun while in pursuit.

“At that time he did not have a firearm. I did search him, but only found the lady’s handbag on him,” replied the policeman.

The handbag was handed in this week as evidence after Raghoonundan identified it as the same item Mkhize had on him when he was arrested.

