Off duty KZN cop in court for killing two siblings









File picture: SAPS Twitter Durban - An off-duty policeman charged with the murder of two siblings in Richards Bay is expected to make his formal bail application before the Empangeni Magistrate’s Court on Monday. This is according to police watchdog Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) spokesperson Sontaga Seisa, who said that the 38-year-old police constable had shot and killed two brothers, aged 24 and 32, on Saturday. He said the constable appeared in court on Tuesday where the matter was adjourned for his bail application on Monday. Seisa said the incident happened at Nseleni residential cottage. He alleged that the constable had an argument with the 24-year-old man about the level of noise coming from his house throughout the night. “Further allegations are that the deceased responded by assaulting the constable with his hands and the two parties separated. At a later stage, the constable walked to Nseleni satellite police station to open an assault case against the deceased,” he said.

“Before reaching the station, the constable met with the deceased and his 32-year-old brother. Once again, the argument started between them, and the constable allegedly shot and killed both brothers,” Seisa said.

Also recently, an Inanda constable allegedly shot and killed 28-year-old Zwakele Hlongwa in October.

It was alleged that the murder took place near a liquor outlet and the constable had an argument with Hlongwa about a torch light.

The constable fired five shots, injuring Hlongwa, who later died at a clinic.

“He has been arrested and is appearing in the Ntuzuma Magistrate’s Court today,” he said.

According to Ipid, there had been six cases this year in which policemen had allegedly shot and killed civilians and their partners.

Daily News