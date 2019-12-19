This is according to police watchdog Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) spokesperson Sontaga Seisa, who said that the 38-year-old police constable had shot and killed two brothers, aged 24 and 32, on Saturday.
He said the constable appeared in court on Tuesday where the matter was adjourned for his bail application on Monday.
Seisa said the incident happened at Nseleni residential cottage. He alleged that the constable had an argument with the 24-year-old man about the level of noise coming from his house throughout the night.
“Further allegations are that the deceased responded by assaulting the constable with his hands and the two parties separated. At a later stage, the constable walked to Nseleni satellite police station to open an assault case against the deceased,” he said.