Off-duty officer slain during hijacking in Durban to be laid to rest

Durban - SAPS Warrant Officer Michael Akhurst Jameson will be laid to rest in Durban on Monday. Jameson, 52, was shot on Wednesday last week in Umbilo during a hijacking. His funeral is expected to take place at St Joseph’s Catholic Church on Florida Road.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker said Jameson was fetching his daughter from a school in Umbilo when he noticed a hijacking in progress. “The member immediately placed himself on duty and responded to the incident. “Upon noticing that the member was armed, the suspects opened fire. The member returned fire but sadly succumbed to his injuries on scene.”

Naicker said two vehicles hijacked by the two suspects, one outside the school and another in Hammarsdale, were found abandoned. This was after the suspects had crashed both vehicles as they were evading arrest. Naicker said police had mobilised all resources to find the suspects. Michael Akhurst Jameson. Supplied Councillor Sakhile Mngadi said the increase in crime in eThekwini was directly related to a decrease in police presence and effectiveness. “Umbilo police station is but one of the many throughout our city that has been under-resourced and continues to be crippled by management issues and under-performance,” Mngadi said.

Posts on social media paid tribute to Jameson. On Facebook, The South African Community Crime Watch Hillcrest wrote: “Farewell to a friend who gave his life to serve and protect. This is the character that officer Michael Jameson revealed in all the time that we have known him. “The term ’Off Duty’ did not apply to him. He was a dedicated police officer who would help any time of day or night.”

