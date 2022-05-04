Off-duty police officer shot dead during a series of hijackings by fleeing suspects in Durban

Durban - An off-duty police officer was allegedly shot dead during a hijacking incident in the vicinity of Glenwood on Wednesday afternoon.
Emer-G-Med spokesperson Kyle van Reenen said that at approximately 2.15pm, their paramedics, Netcare 911 and the South African Police Service responded to the scene of a shooting incident outside a primary school on Bulwer Road in Glenwood.
“Reports from the scene are that a male of approximately forty-five years of age was found on the sidewalk with fatal gunshot wounds,” Van Reenen said.
“He was declared dead after the arrival of paramedics.”
Van Reenen said that it was believed that the shooting was linked to a hijacking incident, however, an official statement would be made by the police.
Attempts to reach police for comment were unsuccessful.
According to the Facebook page Action Bulletproof, Warrant Officer Michael Jameson was picking his daughter up from school and witnessed a hijacking. He intervened and was shot dead. The incident occurred outside his daughter’s school.
eThekwini Secure's Zain Soosiwala said it was alleged that an off-duty police officer was killed in the incident.
Soosiwala said the suspects had crashed a Mercedes-Benz, but had also hijacked a Nissan NP200, then abandoned it for another hijacked vehicle, a Ford EcoSport.
“They are at large in the Hammarsdale area,” Soosiwala said.
“They have hijacked another vehicle.”
Additional information from Umbilo South Community Assist - Umbilo Sector 2 suggests the following on the hijacked vehicles:
- Black Mercedes Benz recovered (crashed) in Hammarsdale.
- Nissan NP200 hijacked by the same suspects as a getaway vehicle.
- Nissan NP200 recovered in Hammarsdale.
- Suspects hijacked a Ford EcoSport, which was tracking in Hammarsdale, and recovered.
- Suspects still on the run (unconfirmed reports of another vehicle hijacked and used as another getaway vehicle.)
Daily News