Off-duty police officer shot dead during a series of hijackings by fleeing suspects in Durban

Durban - An off-duty police officer was allegedly shot dead during a hijacking incident in the vicinity of Glenwood on Wednesday afternoon. Emer-G-Med spokesperson Kyle van Reenen said that at approximately 2.15pm, their paramedics, Netcare 911 and the South African Police Service responded to the scene of a shooting incident outside a primary school on Bulwer Road in Glenwood.

Story continues below Advertisment

“Reports from the scene are that a male of approximately forty-five years of age was found on the sidewalk with fatal gunshot wounds,” Van Reenen said. “He was declared dead after the arrival of paramedics.” Van Reenen said that it was believed that the shooting was linked to a hijacking incident, however, an official statement would be made by the police.

Attempts to reach police for comment were unsuccessful. Reports from the scene are that a male approximately 45 years of age was found on the sidewalk with fatal gunshot wounds after an alleged hijacking incident. | Supplied According to the Facebook page Action Bulletproof, Warrant Officer Michael Jameson was picking his daughter up from school and witnessed a hijacking. He intervened and was shot dead. The incident occurred outside his daughter’s school. eThekwini Secure's Zain Soosiwala said it was alleged that an off-duty police officer was killed in the incident.

Story continues below Advertisment

Soosiwala said the suspects had crashed a Mercedes-Benz, but had also hijacked a Nissan NP200, then abandoned it for another hijacked vehicle, a Ford EcoSport. “They are at large in the Hammarsdale area,” Soosiwala said. “They have hijacked another vehicle.”

Story continues below Advertisment