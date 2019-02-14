Sadia Sukhraj.

Durban - The off duty policemen who apprehended one of the suspects on the day of Sadia Sukhraj's murder while testifying in the trial at the Durban High Court has revealed that the suspect he apprehended is the accused before court. The 35-year-old Seni Mkhize is charged with the murder of Sadia Sukhraj and this week pleaded not guilty to all charges against him.

Mkhize and his accomplice, Siyabonga Bulose are alleged to have been armed when they accosted the 9-year-old girl and hijacked her father, Pastor Shailendra Sukhraj.

Earlier Warrant Officer Hemant Raghoonundan led evidence that after hearing five to eight gunshots then seeing Sukhraj's Hyundai Tucson veer off Caucus Street and a man alight fleeing the scene he gave chase.

"I heard someone scream at me that the car had been hijacked. I yelled for the suspect to stop... He began to run... I drew my service pistol and fired a single shot into the ground," Raghoonundan said.

He said the suspect continued running.

"I gave chase... At all times I never lost sight of him. I was still chasing him when I saw him trying to stop a taxi but by that time I had managed to reach him," said the policeman.

He said he used Mkhize's belt to restrain him and explained his rights to him after telling him he was being arrested for suspicion of hijacking.

"I asked him his name and he told me he was Sabelo Qwabe," he said.

He told the court that a red Toyota Tazz stopped and gave him a lift back to the scene with Mkhize.

He said when he apprehended Mkhize He had a black ladies handbag with him.

A handbag which was identified at the beginning of the trial by Sadia's father as being his wife's was identified by Raghoonundan earlier in court as the same one Mkhize had.

Raghoonundan is the first witness out of the five that have testified that has been able to identify Mkhize as being on the scene on the day.

Mkhize faces two murder charges for the death of Sadia as well as his alleged accomplice Siyabonga Bulose.

His accomplice, Bulose, was killed as the duo tried to flee the scene.

Raghoonundan is expected to continue with his testimony around midday due to load shedding.

