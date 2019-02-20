Warrant Officer Njabulo Mzomuhle Ngcobo, 46, from Town Hill police station, Pietermaritzburg, was found dead outside his neighbour's house in Imbali Unit 13 around 1am, after rushing to help. Picture: Facebook

Durban - A KZN police officer was killed in the early hours of Sunday morning after rushing to help his neighbour which he believed were under attack. Warrant Officer Njabulo Mzomuhle Ngcobo, 46, from Town Hill police station, Pietermaritzburg, was found dead outside his neighbour's house in Imbali Unit 13 around 1am, after rushing to help.

According to the South African Officers Memorial Facebook page, Ngcobo had heard screams coming from his neighbour's house and went to investigate what was happening when he was killed.

“He was in his house with his fiancée Nonhlanhla Zaca when he decided to investigate the screams coming from his neighbour's house. His fiancée heard gunshots and found him dead near their neighbour's house. He had a wound on his head and another on his neck, we are still not sure if the wounds are gunshot wounds or if another object was used to attack him,” the post said.

His service firearm is missing.

Ngcobo was described as a wonderful and loving man.

“He got along with everyone and was very well known in this community as a police officer and his side job of selling second-hand furniture,” the post said.

He is survived by three children.

He had joined the South African Police Service in 2000 and has worked in Richmond, Mpophomeni and died while serving at Town Hill police station.

