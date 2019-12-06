Official under probe by Hawks reappointed by KZN Premier Sihle Zikalala









KwaZulu Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala: Picture: Doctor Ngcobo/African News Agency(ANA) Durban - EMBATTLED Social Development head of department (HOD) Nokuthula Khanyile is officially one of the deputy director-generals in the office of Premier Sihle Zikalala, at least until February

Khanyile is under investigation by the Hawks, facing allegations of maladministration relating to the funding of NGOs and alleged victimisation of staff. Zikalala had last month extended her contract from November 1 to February 2020. This move drew the ire of opposition parties.

Following media reports on the extension and unhappiness from the employee representative and opposition parties, Zikalala reportedly said Khanyile would be moved to head the Agricultural Development Agency (ADA).

On Wednesday, he announced that he resolved to “reassign” Khanyile to his office, but he did not say in what capacity.

“We aim to conclude the investigations before the end of January and in the meantime the MEC (Nonhlanhla Khoza) was tasked to ensure that the implementation of the finalised forensic report is implemented,” he said in a statement.

Yesterday, his spokesperson Lennox Mabaso said Khanyile was one of the deputy director-generals in the premier’s office.

“The suspension of an official is guided by the supreme law of the land, which presumes all of us innocent until proven otherwise. Allegations are not findings or verdicts. In order to create a conducive environment for the investigation of all allegations without fear, favour or prejudice, the provincial executive has deemed it necessary that the HOD serve government in a different capacity,” Mabaso said.

On her move to head the ADA, Mabaso said: “In government we do not need to explain every decision we make. It was an idea but when government makes decisions service delivery is prioritised.”

The Daily News reported last month that opposition parties were questioning Zikalala’s decision to extend Khanyile’s contract under the circumstances.

Khanyile’s troubles reportedly started when officials reported her to the Hawks, citing allegations of maladministration and victimisation.

In a letter from staff to the head of the Hawks in KwaZulu-Natal, Khanyile was reportedly accused of “kleptocracy, self-enrichment, misleading performance management information, flawed SCM (supply chain management) processes and intimidation of service providers and officials”.

At the time, Hawks KZN spokesperson Captain Simphiwe Mhlongo confirmed receipt of a report detailing the allegations and confirmed these were under investigation. Yesterday, Mhlongo could not be reached for comment.

Charles Ngubane, provincial manager of the Public Servants Association, said the trade union was aware of the allegations against Khanyile.

He said the union was not concerned where she was transferred to as long as she was out of the Department of Social Development.

“When the contract was renewed our members mandated us to intervene and they were threatening to strike if the HOD remained in the department. It was clear that she would not be suspended as she had not been found guilty of any crime. Then we said to the premier, he should remove her from the department. We are monitoring this process,” Ngubane said.

The DA KZN spokesperson on social development, Elma Rabe, said it was “disgusting” that the premier could not take decisive action when it came to Khanyile.

The IFP and Khanyile could not be reached for comment.

Daily News