Giselle Dariele Chetty died last Friday, apparently of swine flu. Picture: Supplied

Durban - The KwaZulu-Natal departments of health and education were keeping tight-lipped on Thursday over further cases of the H1N1 virus - commonly referred to as “swine flu” - which were reported in the province after the death of a 9-year-old girl in Pietermaritzburg. Giselle Chetty, a pupil at Deccan Road Primary School, died on Friday - days after showing signs of the flu.

The Daily News is in possession of a letter issued to parents from Bellair Primary School, in Durban, stating there was one confirmed case among pupils.

The letter said although the virus was contagious, no other cases were reported and pupils could still attend classes.

On Thursday, Health MEC Nomagugu Simelane-Zulu said Giselle’s death is being investigated. She said the department was aware that Giselle’s 2-year-old sibling was also sick, as well as a grandmother, who was at risk because of her age.

“We received laboratory results earlier this afternoon confirming that indeed there is a positive case of H1N1 from a person in Pietermaritzburg. We wish to reiterate at this point that this does not constitute an outbreak, as has been erroneously reported elsewhere,” she said.

Simelane-Zulu said the department was calling on authorities at schools, doctors and community members to exercise restraint because referring to it as an outbreak could cause unnecessary panic and alarm.

The department advised parents to look out for signs of severe influenza, such as chest pain or shortness of breath, and to seek medical attention in such cases. If anyone thinks they or their children may be suffering from an aggressive type of influenza, they should visit their nearest health care facility.

Earlier on Thursday, Education MEC Kwazi Mshengu said they learned that two more Deccan Road Primary School pupils were being treated in hospital after showing signs of the H1N1 virus.

Mshengu said the department could not confirm if the pupils had the H1N1 virus, but it was working with the Health Department to ascertain which strain of flu it was dealing with.

“It has not been confirmed that it is the H1N1 virus,” he said, adding it was checking with schools for instances where pupils were exhibiting signs of this type of flu.

On Thursday, a woman with a child at Bellair Primary in Durban said she was concerned after receiving a letter on Tuesday saying there was one case of H1N1 at the school, but parents were not to be alarmed and should continue bringing children to school.

“My son is in Grade 2 and I decided not to send him to school because it’s very worrying for a parent as this is contagious,” she said.

The woman said she wondered why the government and Health Department were dragging their feet on the matter.

“They aren’t saying anything. They shouldn’t wait before it’s too late. They must make the public aware,” she said.

Education Department spokesperson Kwazi Mthethwa said officials had not yet visited schools alleged to have been affected as investigations were still under way.

Reports suggest that Giselle’s brother, who was treated in hospital for the same virus, was discharged and doing well.

According to the SABC, a circular from Merchiston Prep in Pietermaritzburg was issued on Tuesday, warning parents to look out for symptoms after a pupil tested positive for the N1H1 virus.

(Additional reporting by Sne Masuku)

Daily News