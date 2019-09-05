Picture: Gerd Altmann/Pixabay

Durban - A SUICIDE note was left by Pietermaritzburg man Roland Pillay, who went on the run after allegedly killing his wife, Verusha, last month. Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbhele said Pillay’s body was found at Metro Lodge, on Durban’s Dr Pixley KaSeme (West) Street on Wednesday. She said Pillay had booked into the room last week Saturday and was due to book out yesterday.

He was found hanging in his room at about 10am and was certified dead by paramedics.

“A suicide note was found on the bed, indicating his intention to kill himself,” she said. Mbhele said an inquiry would be conducted into the death.

Verusha’s niece, Denelle Ince, confirmed the news in a Facebook post. “The search is over. Please wait on a press release. Yes he is found. Please, our family doesn’t want to give comments at this point. Please now pray for peace and closure,” she wrote.

This brings to an end a manhunt for Pillay, who had been on the run since last month, when he allegedly killed Verusha at their home on Harrison Road, Ascot Park, in Pietermaritzburg.

Verusha’s body was discovered by her brother. He had gone to her home after she failed to fetch her 4-year-old daughter from her in-laws. He went to her house and discovered his sister had been killed.

Verusha, a co-owner of Re-shape Health and Fitness Centre in Northdale, had allegedly been beaten and strangled.

Her white VW Polo had been taken and was discovered in the Hilton area last Friday.

Daily News