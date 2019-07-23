THE SAPS use rubber bullets and teargas to disperse students who disrupted lectures at the Durban University of Technology on Monday. Motshwari Mofokeng / African News Agency (ANA)

Durban - ONE student was arrested and tear gas canisters were fired by private security guards at the Durban University of Technology yesterday, following a protest by the Student Representative Council (SRC). The SRC had attempted to storm the gates of Steve Biko campus to hand over a memorandum of demands to vice-chancellor Thandwa Mthembu.

Police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said about 150 students had started marching at about 8am.

“It is alleged that the group of students was disrupting lectures. The police had to use stun grenades and gas to disperse the unruly crowd. A suspect believed to be in his twenties was arrested for contravention of a court order,” she said.

In the memorandum, written by the EFF-aligned SRC, demands include unblocking student registrations and the disbursement of meal allowances and additional residences, among ­other things.

“The SRC would like to state very clearly that no students shall begin classes on an empty stomach. The students who are currently registered must be given their allowances immediately,” the statement read.

Early yesterday the SRC hosted a mass meeting with students at Canegrowers Hall on the ML Sultan Campus.

After this, a majority of the students involved, led by the SRC, made their way to Steve Biko campus where the vice-chancellor’s office is situated, to hand over the memorandum.

The students were met by private security guards who had barricaded the gates to the campus.

Tear gas canisters were fired to disperse the crowd and the students eventually left.

A protesting student wearing an EFF shirt, who did not want to be named, said they planned to continue their protests today.

“We won’t stop until Mthembu gets the memorandum and all students who are currently excluded are able to register,” the student said.

Alan Khan, the senior director at Corporate Affairs at DUT, said that the university management was scheduled to meet the SRC yesterday afternoon but they did not show up.

“The university, through its student services division, has been continuously engaging the SRC on a number of issues that they have raised.

During a meeting between the SRC and the Dean of Students last Thursday, consensus was reached on a number of issues,” he said.

Meanwhile, at the University of KwaZulu-Natal’s Howard Campus, a small group of students disrupted lecture venues, resulting in the SAPS being called to the scene.

Ashton Bodrick, the executive director of corporate relations at UKZN, said the management would be engaging with student leadership to hear their issues.

Classes at both universities are expected to resume on Tuesday.

Daily News