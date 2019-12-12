One dead, roads flooded as heavy rains continue to lash Durban









Durban - One person has been killed after a house collapsed on him on Thursday as heavy rains continued to lash Durban and KwaZulu-Natal. Durbanites woke up to incessant rain on Thursday that floods roads and caused extensive damage in various areas. The toll of the rain has not been calculated at the time of publishing. Rainfall over parts of KwaZulu-Natal is expected to continue until Wednesday according to the South African Weather Services forecast. Two houses had collapsed near Bhekhezulu Drive in Inanda, north of Durban. The houses were situated on a slope when the one above collapsed and fell onto the other. Leon Fourie a spokesperson for Life 24/7 Response Paramedics said on arrival they heard that four people occupied the house. Three people were still entrapped inside and one was missing.

The Police Search and Rescue Units and Durban Fire and Emergency services had dug into the debris and mud for approximately 45 minutes.

They located the body of a man believed to be in his 30s.

“The three others were treated for minor injuries. This was the first landslide that we dealt with. The area and the embankments around the houses were saturated with water. One of the embankments had washed away causing the houses to collapse,” Fourie said.

Several roads in the province were affected by pools of water, rocks, debris, fallen trees, and tree branches.

In Chatsworth, Nerish Lukhun said that Silverglen Drive between Riversdale Road and Havenside Drive was flooded.

Bluff resident Duncan Du Bois said 200 mm of rain fell over the south area as per a recording at 6am on Thursday.

According to SAWS at 7am this morning, 2.4mm of rain was recorded in Mount Edgecombe, in KwaMashu 1.2mm and Penington 10 mm.

The SAWS storm tracker at 8am showed heavy rains in Durban south, part of the northern areas, central areas and along the coast to Margate. Rain is expected until Wednesday. On Friday the weather is expected to be partly cloudy with 30 percent rain forecasted for Durban.

SAWS warned that the torrential rainfall can lead to localized flooding along the coast and adjacent interior of KwaZulu-Natal.

The SAWS cautioned visitors to the coast to beware of spring tides. According to the forecast tidal ranges are increasing towards spring tide this week. The highest tidal ranges for this cycle will be experienced around the coastline today and tomorrow (Friday).

SAWS warned that care should be taken on the days leading up to and following these periods, as high tides will be higher than average and low tides will be lower than average.

Caution is advised for areas that may be exposed to the lower-than-normal low tide but will flood when the tide rises. Furthermore, certain areas that are normally accessible may be flooded due to the higher-than-average high tide (e.g. rocky outcrops and headlands).

Visitors to the coastline during the festive season are furthermore reminded to observe all normal precautions in respect of waves and rip currents. It is recommended that beachgoers swim only at lifeguarded beaches, within demarcated swimming areas.

According to Storm Report SA, the heavy overnight rain in the northern KZN coastal region will fade on Thursday as the low-pressure complex moves away from land and the Inter-tropical Convergence Zone is pushed northward by the south winds blowing out from the High-Pressure anticyclone. The tropical convergence is the main culprit for the overnight rain, especially in the Richards Bay area in the north.

Daily News