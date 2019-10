‘Operation Clean-up’ in Durban CBD results in arrests









During the operation, a woman who said she worked for eThekwini Water Services was taken in for questioning after being found selling goods without a licence by Durban Metro Police. Picture: Bukeka Silekwa Durba - Metro police arrested two businessmen in the CBD after stolen goods from two crime incidents were found in their shops. The arrests came during the city manager’s “Operation Clean-up”. In March, three containers were stolen from the harbour and a truck carrying two containers was hijacked in Cato Ridge. A man who owns a shop on Anton Lembede (Smith) Street was found with the goods and could not show where he had bought the products or who his supplier was. Metro police confirmed that the barcodes on the products were from the stolen containers.

The man’s arrest led officers to another shop where more goods were confiscated.

During the operation, a woman who said she worked for eThekwini Water Services was taken in for questioning after being found selling goods without a licence.

During the same operation, branded sports shoes were confiscated from a shop in Dr Goonam (Prince Edward) Street. The source of the shoes was still to be verified.

Metro police spokesperson Senior Superintendent Parboo Sewpersad said: “People buy stolen goods and that isn’t helping the crime situation; they should stop buying things that are not legally verified. We also urge the harbour to up their security, to minimise these goods getting into the wrong hands. We’ll continue with the operations and more arrests will be made, as there are many shops in the CBD and surrounding areas that are going to be searched and investigated.”

Meanwhile, four people were arrested in uMlazi on Tuesday after being found with an unlicensed firearm with live ammunition. They were detained at uMlazi police station.

