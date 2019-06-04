eThekwini Municipality

Durban - THE IFP says it will not give up until it has access to and sight of a report of an investigation into city fleet vehicles that were bought and allegedly abandoned in 2013. In 2014, the eThekwini municipality’s audit committee revealed that more than 160 city vehicles, including 87 new ones worth millions, were kept unused at a staging yard for more than a year.

The report revealed that new vehicles, bought for an undisclosed amount, were kept at the yard since March 2013, while old vehicles, with a combined book value of R7.8 million, had been kept since December 2012.

In 2015 the city’s investigation and integrity unit completed an investigation into the matter and compiled a report with recommendations. However, after four years the report had not seen the light of day, said IFP councillor and Exco member Mdu Nkosi.

He said he had appealed against his refused application with the city to see the report, because he believed it would shed light on the city fleet’s leased and bought cars.

Nkosi’s request for the report was made on March 28 in terms of the Promotion of Access to Information Act.

A response dated May 21 said his request was refused in terms of section 39 (1)(b)(11) of the same act.

This states that the municipality may refuse a request for access to a record if the prosecution of an alleged offender is being prepared or about to commence or pending, and the disclosure of the record could reasonably be expected to impede that prosecution; or to result in a miscarriage of justice in that prosecution.

Nkosi responded by requesting a case number if the matter had been reported to the police. Instead of getting a case number, he was told he could appeal for the report to be made available.

“Prior to the elections I wrote to the city and I was told I couldn’t get the report because the matter was now going to go for a disciplinary hearing. I then asked if a case had been opened and if it had, I wanted the case number,” he said.

“There is a lot going on in the city fleet. There are BMWs that are only being used by ANC Exco members. All municipal vehicles are registered NDM, but these are not. I don’t know if these have been hired or bought,” said Nkosi.

He lodged his appeal on May 23 and was told it would be submitted to the speaker, the appeal authority, as required by the act.

The city’s deputy information officer said the report recommended that disciplinary action be taken against two officials because of various contraventions.

“In addition, the report recommends internal control measures to be instituted with regard to the auction of vehicles. The report does not recommend that the matter be reported to SAPS; therefore, it was not reported to SAPS.”

DA councillor Nicole Graham said they were also interested in the contents of the report. She said there was a problem with transparency in the city when it came to these reports.

“We see numbers only from audit reports of how many reports have been completed by the CIIU, but there are no details about the year it was commissioned or what the investigation was about. Some information in these reports might be confidential, but we believe this excuse is now being used to create secrecy and these reports only come to light after being leaked to the media,” Graham said.

She said there were over 600 reports currently sitting with line departments.

Daily News