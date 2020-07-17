Oppostion parties in eThekwini applaud Hawks raid on officials

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Durban - The Hawks’ National Clean Audit Task Team swooped on the houses of various eThekwini officials and private individuals believed to be involved in corruption worth an estimated R200 million. The officials are attached to the city’s Water and Sanitation department. A source said the officials are suspected of colluding with private individuals to register ghost companies, and looted the department of millions in contracts. Eleven properties were raided. Four of these belong to the municipal officials implicated and close relatives. “These people are being investigated for fraud and corruption emanating from registering ghost companies which later did business with the department,” said the source. Three properties - two in Hillcrest and one in Waterfall - were simultaneously raided in the morning.

One of the properties is located on Montrose Avenue in Hillcrest, where the Hawks arrived in three vehicles at 6am and knocked on the gate. A woman started screaming from inside the house and an officer asked people inside the property, “Can’t you see that we are police officers through the cameras on your property?”

A man then opened the gate and the officers quickly moved into the house and started their investigations. Other teams had a tougher time accessing another property and had to break down the gate.

Hawks spokesperson Brigadier Hangwani Mulaudzi said various companies and other service providers had allegedly colluded with municipal officials since 2016 and were paid millions of rand for fictitious work.

“It is alleged municipal officials endorsed certain companies and also registered fictitious businesses in order for them to be awarded lucrative contracts, thus benefiting from unlawful and fraudulent payments. Most of the companies were not even registered on the municipality’s database.”

He said the raids led to the seizure of a number of documents and electronic equipment that would assist their investigations.

eThekwini Water and Sanitation head Ednick Msweli confirmed the raids but referred the Daily News to the city’s spokesperson, Msawakhe Mayisela, for comment.

Mayisela said: “The city is not aware of such an exercise by the Hawks. However, we would like to reiterate our position to the effect that at all times when the need arises, we will co-operate with our law enforcement agencies. We are also of the view that no one should impede them when they are discharging their responsibilities.”

Corruption Watch legal and investigations head Karam Singh welcomed the investigation.

“This comes soon after the auditor-general detailed the exceptionally high levels of irregular expenditure in the eThekwini Municipality earlier this month. These raids follow the arrest of former mayor Zandile Gumede on corruption charges last year and demonstrate the rot within the municipality. For too long municipal officials have been able to plunder public funds with impunity, and the continuing misuse of funds supposed to provide essential services to residents contributes to the poor service delivery and declining living standards in these municipalities,” he said.

Singh said the investigation was a step in the right direction.

IFP councillor Mdu Nkosi said instead of giving work to deserving and qualified companies, contracts were awarded to individuals aligned to certain figures according to political party lines.

“We have many cases where community members complain about blocked sewer systems or burst water pipes. It is then that these contracts to fix the problem are given to people who have no experience of doing the job, hence the ongoing complaints because as soon as a certain area gets fixed, it breaks down again in no time. Taking you back to the Manase Report, many officials were implicated in wrongdoing and we have been calling for those individuals to be charged criminally. That never happened because these politicians cover up for each other,” he said.

The DA’s Nicole Graham said little had changed in the municipality.

“All of the councillors who were allegedly involved in the matter now before court are still actively involved in the City. There has been no wide-scale clean-out beyond removing them from the executive committee. There were lots of other councillors allegedly involved in the same matter who remain in the exact same positions they were, so I don’t see how anyone expected things to change in the circumstances. Also, there is no transparent process around fraud and corruption, and what is in place has been made a complete closed process that no one has access to.”

Daily News