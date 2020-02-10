Organiser Wayne Riddin said the 47th aQuellé Midmar Mile, which wrapped up on Sunday, was a success despite weather challenges.
He said they worked on the number of people who finished the race, rather than the number of people who entered.
Riddin said this year they were 1700 swimmers shy of the 13755 finishers they hoped to reach in three years’ time for the 50th Midmar Mile, breaking their 2013 world record.
He described the two days of the event as very different to each other, as day one was accompanied by bad weather which forced them to pull swimmers out of the water.