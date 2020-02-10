Organisers hope to break record for 50th aQuellé Midmar Mile event









ORGANISERS of the aQuellé Midmar Mile hope the three-year build-up to the 50th Midmar Mile will see an increased number of competitors finishing the race, in a bid to break their Guinness World Record. File Picture. Durban - ORGANISERS of the aQuellé Midmar Mile hope the three-year build-up to the 50th Midmar Mile will see an increased number of competitors finishing the race, in a bid to break their Guinness World Record. Organiser Wayne Riddin said the 47th aQuellé Midmar Mile, which wrapped up on Sunday, was a success despite weather challenges. He said they worked on the number of people who finished the race, rather than the number of people who entered. Riddin said this year they were 1700 swimmers shy of the 13755 finishers they hoped to reach in three years’ time for the 50th Midmar Mile, breaking their 2013 world record. He described the two days of the event as very different to each other, as day one was accompanied by bad weather which forced them to pull swimmers out of the water.

“We had to pull them out of the water at the 1000-metre mark due to the lightning. We dropped them at the finish line, where they were still accredited with a finish,” said Riddin.

He said those who were pulled out of the water included the oldest competitors of the mile, such as Mike “Buthy” Arbuthnot, who has been competing since the race started.

Riddin said yesterday was far more pleasant, with the sun out and just the wind “acting up”.

“The only thing it did was slow the times down, but the results were excellent and we were very happy,” he said.

The top three men in the Midmar Mile were Michael McGlynn, who finished in 00:18:27; Chad Ho, second; and third was Henré Louw.

The top three women were Robyn Kinghorn, Samantha Randle and Victoria Earle.

Daily News