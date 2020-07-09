Our coronavirus safety is disregarded, says Verulam Driving Licence Testing Centre staff

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Durban - STAFF at the Verulam Driving Licence Testing Centre have accused management of not protecting their health and safety after an employee had tested positive for Covid-19. The staff union plans to visit the testing centre today to follow up on the allegation. An employee said they were told they could get tested at their own expense if they wanted, but those who could not afford to do so should continue working on Monday. “The person who tested positive, we all share an office or an eating table with her, without a mask. And as we are working with the public, there are no mounted sanitisers for the public. “There are not enough sanitisers for us to put in our bottles,” the employee said. “They (the employer) don’t care about the safety of employees. I wish the health inspectors could visit the place to see the conditions we are working under.” The employee claimed they were also told there was no such thing as deep cleaning when they requested it to be done.

Queen Mbatha, Independent Municipal and Allied Trade Union regional chairperson, said she had sent her deputy to look into the matter.

“We’re actually checking the testing centre tomorrow and we’ll speak to the employer,” said Mbatha.

Durban metro police commissioner Steve Middleton confirmed that an employee had advised of a positive Covid-19 test result, however, no official result had been available to date.

“All protocols relating to such cases were followed by the centre management. The employees were immediately addressed on arrival at work on Monday morning. At the meeting, employees indicated that they had no symptoms. They had of their own accord decided to go for a test and management did not prevent them from doing so,” said Middleton.

“Although it was five days since the employee was in the workplace, all areas used by the employee were cordoned off and all areas cleaned and sanitised, in line with guidelines.”

Middleton said all employees were provided with sanitisers, face masks and visors.

“Sanitisers are provided for the public at the entrance to the centre and the entrance to each individual building. Screening is also undertaken for all staff and the public.”

The provincial Department of Transport said the matter belonged to the eThekwini Municipality, but that they would also be in contact with them to ensure that all Covid-19 protocols were adhered to.

Meanwhile, the Rossburgh Driving Licence and Testing Centre was closed on Monday after an employee tested positive for Covid-19.

Daily News