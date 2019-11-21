Outcry after engineer killed at eThekwini municipal offices









A municipality engineer was shot dead at the Phoenix wastewater treatment works north of Durban. Picture Prem Balram Durban - Police are still searching for two men involved in the murder of an engineer at the eThekwini Wastewater Phoenix Treatment Works north of Durban on Wednesday. The municipal engineer was shot dead in his office. Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said the 40-year-old municipal employee was at his workplace when two unknown men entered the premises. "One of them carried a firearm. They fired a shot at the employee. He sustained gunshot wounds to the head. The men then fled. A case of murder has been opened at Verulam police station for investigation," she said. Durban mayor, Mxolisi Kaunda confirmed that the man was an engineer.

Private security company Reaction Unit South Africa (RUSA) spokesperson Prem Balram said the engineer was allegedly killed in the presence of his colleague at 4 pm.

Balram said RUSA paramedics were called out to the scene by the engineer’s colleagues who heard the shot being fired.

“Upon arrival medics found that the engineer was fatally injured after he had sustained a single gunshot wound to the forehead. According to his colleagues, there were approximately 15 to 20 people in the building when the shooting occurred. The engineer was in an office with a female colleague when she allegedly noticed through a glass window two men walking towards her office,” Balram said.

“One of the shooters allegedly knocked on her door which the engineer answered. The gunmen allegedly asked for him by name before he was shot. The shooters then fled onto a railway line through a broken concrete fence at the rear of the property,” Balram added.

Kaunda expressed his shock at the murder and condemn the killing. He described the engineer as dedicated, strict and skilled.

“His death comes at the time when our country is facing a severe shortage of skills in the engineering sector and others. As a country, we are not producing enough graduate engineers which is worrying, and it is for this reason that we, therefore, call on our law enforcement agencies to ensure that the perpetrators are brought to book,” said Kaunda.

Phoenix ward councillor, Lyndal Singh said it was shocking that with security present they still carried out this criminal act.

