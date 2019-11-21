Durban - Police are still searching for two men involved in the murder of an engineer at the eThekwini Wastewater Phoenix Treatment Works north of Durban on Wednesday.
The municipal engineer was shot dead in his office.
Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said the 40-year-old municipal employee was at his workplace when two unknown men entered the premises.
"One of them carried a firearm. They fired a shot at the employee. He sustained gunshot wounds to the head. The men then fled. A case of murder has been opened at Verulam police station for investigation," she said.
Durban mayor, Mxolisi Kaunda confirmed that the man was an engineer.