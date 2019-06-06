A newborn baby was abandoned in the bushes at a Durban garage on Tuesday afternoon. Picture: Facebook

Durban - On Tuesday a newborn baby girl was abandoned in Durban after the start of Child Protection Week. The baby girl was left in the bushes near Engen garage at uShaka, Point.

The baby was wrapped in a white blanket with pink flowers on it and she was wearing a pink beanie.

Police spokesperson, Captain Nqobile Gwala, said a case of child abandonment was being investigated by Point police station.

“It is alleged that on June 4 at 4pm a newborn baby believed to be two-weeks old was found near the service station at Mahatma Gandhi Road,” Gwala said.

Gwala said the baby was taken to hospital for medical attention and afterwards taken to a place of safety.

She said the circumstances surrounding the incident were still being investigated.

Engen uShaka convenience center photographed the baby and posted their discovery on their Facebook page.

Here are some of the comments:

Adz N Elaine Maharaj: I will take her and love her in a heartbeat

Anita Allegaert Mynhardt: Wtf is wrong with people...this is why some don't deserve kids and those that want kids just cant....sick people and even if there was a solid good reason don't just dump your baby at least drop it a the police or a church....

Suzy Cullinane: Bless her and bless her desperate mother

Sanelisiwe Thandiwe Mncwabe: How can people be so cruel. Poor baby. I wish that baby all the best in her life. So innocent and adorable. I can love her you know.

Therishka Naomi Kruger: So so so sad!!! Some people don't deserve to even carry a baby!! So many women out there crying their eyes out because they can't conceive!! This just breaks my heart! I really hope they find her a safe place and a caring family what she deserves!! I don't have much to say of the woman that carried her!! She can't be called a mother!! Please let us know what happened to this little angel!

Keshnita Moodley: This breaks my heart right to the core, no child should be abandoned like this, may God have mercy on your soul!

Engen has been very involved since they found the baby and on Wednesday they said: Hi everyone thank you for your overwhelming support. Just to clarify we are looking for the mother so that she can approve the baby for adoption as we are more than happy to give her a good home unfortunately unless we find her the baby goes into the system and then into a foster home. If anyone does know the mother or if the mother is reading this please contact us and we can give this child a fighting chance. All information will be confidential.

What to do if you cannot care for your baby:

What to do and where to go if expectant mothers want to abandon their babies instead of throwing newborns away. They can either leave their babies at these organisations or go there to receive counselling and advice on which options they have.

Child Welfare South Africa

074 080 8315

The Baby Home

082 773 0781

Isaiah 54

074 940 1696

031 466 6379

Domino Foundation

031 563 9605

Daily News