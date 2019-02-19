Messages apparently by the children at Morester Newcastle Children’s Home refusing to be removed from their home.

Durban - About 200 children, including infants, were removed from three children’s homes in northern KwaZulu-Natal at the weekend amid serious allegations of abuse. However, the management of the homes has criticised the Social Development Department, which was responsible for the children’s removal, saying they had no details on the alleged abuse.

Non-profit organisation KwaZulu- Natal Christian Social Services runs the Môrester Ladysmith and Môrester Home Meah in Newcastle.

Its chief executive, Reverend Gerhard Botha, said they had few details about the allegations of abuse and the people involved, as no charges were laid against any of their staff.

He said on Sunday that they would challenge the children’s removal by Social Welfare Department officials in court in an attempt to have the children returned as soon as possible.

It is alleged that the children were taken away although they were “kicking and screaming” and refusing to leave.

Botha said his staff were not aware of why the children were being taken away, except for being told that serious allegations of abuse had surfaced.

He said his staff were confused about what had happened and who was being accused of abusing the children, as no charges were opened against anyone.

“I was not there at the time. My staff understand that they could not interfere with the work of the social workers.

“We cannot defend ourselves because we do not have details of the allegations. Verbal and written objections from the management and our lawyers and numerous requests to first discuss the matter fell on deaf ears,” he said.

Botha said all they were aware of were rumours that the department had received anonymous complaints about the homes.

“We were never informed of the alleged problem nor of the decision to remove the children. What is of concern is that none of the parents and guardians were informed that the children will be relocated or where they will be relocated to,” he said.

Messages saying “We are going to stay here” and “God will be with us” were pasted on the windows by the children as police and Social Development Department officials swooped on the homes. Their location is apparently being kept secret by the department.

The children apparently include a one-month-old baby who was recently rescued from a rubbish bin.

Social Development spokesperson Ncumisa Ndelu could not comment on allegations that the children were removed in a brutal and traumatising manner.

Although she confirmed the children were taken from the homes, she could not say why they were moved until all their parents had been informed.

DA MP and uThukela constituency head Alfred Lees said he would call on Premier Willies Mchunu to establish a commission of inquiry into the manner of the children’s removal, the legality of the action taken to remove them, why no action was taken against home management and staff, and the reasons why the children could not be left in the homes under the emergency care of departmental staff or other qualified staff.

He said the children were put at risk as they were transported in vehicles with no baby seats.

“We hope and pray that this is not a repeat of the Esidimeni catastrophe,” said Lees.

Sharon Buys, spokesperson for the DA caucus in the Alfred Duma local municipality and Ward 12 councillor, said she had received reports that some children with cellphones had contacted their “mothers” at the Môrester home with horrific stories of where they were being kept.

She said some children were on the streets in Durban as the home where they were placed had no room for them.

“Apparently not a single member of management or staff has been charged or arrested," Buys noted. "If there were allegations of abuse, why remove so many children, instead of removing the abuser?”

Daily News