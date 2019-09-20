File Picture:

Durban - REACTING to the recent number of cases of teachers allegedly involved in romantic relationships with pupils, child-protection agencies expressed anger and disappointment, saying the very people entrusted with children’s well-being were violating them. Police are investigating a case of attempted murder and rape after a 51-year-old teacher allegedly gave abortion pills to a 13-year-old pupil at a high school in northern KwaZulu-Natal.

The teacher allegedly had a sexual relationship with the pupil. He was arrested last Friday. Police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said the pupil had fallen pregnant, and allegedly told the teacher she was in pain.

“The suspect allegedly gave the victim tablets and informed her that they were for pain relief. The victim became very sick and was taken to hospital in a critical condition, where it was discovered that the tablets were for the termination of pregnancy,” Gwala said.

The man was expected to appear in the Melmoth Magistrate’s Court for a formal bail application on September 23.

Earlier this month, a teacher in oThongathi was suspended pending an investigation after allegedly exchanging sexually explicit messages with a Grade 11 pupil.

Gwala confirmed a case of rape had been opened at oThongathi police station after the pupil was raped, allegedly by the teacher.

“The case was transferred to the Phoenix Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit for investigation,” Gwala said.

Education Department spokesperson Muzi Mahlambi said any teacher engaging in a romantic relationship with a pupil would be dismissed.

Mahlambi said they did not want teachers who preyed on innocent children in schools.

“We deal harshly with such people. If (the northern KwaZulu-Natal teacher) comes back from court, we will also start our own processes internally. The disciplinary actions are going to be very heavy on the teacher if he’s found guilty,” he said.

KZN social development spokesperson Mhlaba Memela said one of their social workers was conducting a programme at the school when they were alerted to the case involving the 13-year-old pupil and a teacher.

Save the Children South Africa’s child protection programme manager Divya Naidoo said it was inappropriate and a violation of teacher ethics for a teacher to have sex with a pupil.

“This (northern KwaZulu-Natal) teacher allegedly took advantage of the power relationship that exists between teachers and pupils.

“He also allegedly placed the child at risk by forcing her to have an abortion. It is most likely that this child had no parental support during this process and was in no position to make any informed decisions,” Naidoo said.

She said a strong message needed to be sent through legal outcomes, and programmes needed to be implemented to educate children about their rights to safety, and give them support. Childline KZN acting director Adeshini Naicker said that as a child-protection agency, it was disappointing that the people entrusted with caring for and teaching children were the ones allegedly violating them.

Naicker said recruitment processes needed to be more stringent for anyone working with children. Candidates should be checked against the child-protection register.

“Although this will not eradicate the problem it may serve as a deterrent. Parents need to take the initiative to know who their children are engaging with. We also need to teach our children to be ‘predator savvy’.

“Children are often too trusting but parents need to change this. ‘Stranger danger’ is no longer enough.

“Most perpetrators are known to the child so perceptions need to change,” Naicker said.

