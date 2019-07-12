Durban - THE SA National Editors’ Forum (Sanef), Independent Media and the Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) MEC are among the many who have condemned the “brutal” actions of Durban metro police officers yesterday against two journalists. Independent Media’s political journalist Sihle Mavuso and eNCA journalist Siphamandla Goge were manhandled and attacked by metro police while covering the protest by eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede’s supporters outside the Durban City Hall.

Mavuso was arrested and detained for two hours. He was charged with assault and crimen injuria.

In response to the incident, metro police spokesperson Superintendent Glen Ndlovu said they would leave everything for the police to investigate and let the law take its course.

Cogta MEC Sipho Hlomuka rebuked the metro police for their actions.

“We condemn the violence and heavy-handedness in dealing with journalists. The right to protest is enshrined in the Constitution, however, it must be exercised without infringing on the rights of others.

“Equally, media freedom is a right entrenched in the Constitution of the country and journalists play a critical role in holding the sphere of local government accountable,” said Hlomuka.

Independent Media agreed, saying they were gravely concerned by the increase in the harassment of journalists in South Africa.

“For democracy to thrive, journalists must be able to operate without the fear of harassment, intimidation and threats of violence,” read the company statement.

Yesterday, Mavuso was capturing the clash between metro police and the protesters when one of the protesters was allegedly choked by police officers.

This led to the police turning their attention to him, throwing him to the ground, injuring him.

Mavuso was then thrown into a police van and taken to Durban Central police station where he was charged and released.

Speaking to the Daily News shortly afterwards Mavuso said he was consulting an Independent Media-hired lawyer to challenge the charges by opening a counter charge against the police.

“I believe that police targeted us because they didn’t like what we were filming, which I believe was police brutality, as the man screamed, ‘you’re hurting me’, but they wouldn’t let him go,” said Mavuso.

Sanef called on the municipality to investigate and have the charges dropped.

SAPS provincial spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker called for media to display their press cards to avoid police officers claiming they did not know who the journalists were during a protest.

Last night, it emerged that eThekwini Municipality was yesterday granted a court interdict against those involved in unlawful protest in the Durban CBD.

The interim order restrains them from any act of “intimidation, disruption or otherwise unlawful demonstration or protest action” in the CBD.

Daily News