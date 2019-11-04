Durban - Pet lovers were left enraged after a dog was found hanging from the branches of a tree at the Gandhi Park in Phoenix on Sunday.
Tanya Fleischer, marketing manager for the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Durban and Coastal, said a few members of the public called in when they saw the dog as they were driving past.
She said the SPCA does not usually collect deceased animals, but because this was in a public space and people were upset by it Inspector Moloi went out to collect it.
She said a member of the public who had called in, waited for him to arrive and met him at the scene.
“It was a female, tan, crossbreed approximately 3-years-old. It was hung by a rope," Fleischer said.