Outrage after dog is hung from tree in Phoenix









File photo: African News Agency (ANA) Durban - Pet lovers were left enraged after a dog was found hanging from the branches of a tree at the Gandhi Park in Phoenix on Sunday. Tanya Fleischer, marketing manager for the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Durban and Coastal, said a few members of the public called in when they saw the dog as they were driving past. She said the SPCA does not usually collect deceased animals, but because this was in a public space and people were upset by it Inspector Moloi went out to collect it. She said a member of the public who had called in, waited for him to arrive and met him at the scene. “It was a female, tan, crossbreed approximately 3-years-old. It was hung by a rope," Fleischer said.

In addition, to being strangled, there were bruises on the dog as well. The body was already decomposing, which suggests the dog was dead for a while and its body was hung up overnight on Saturday, for reasons unknown,” Fleischer said.

The owner of the dog has not come forward as yet.

“We cannot lay charges without knowing who the culprit is. No witnesses have come forward,” she said.

If anyone has any further information contact the SPCA on 031 579 6501. You can remain anonymous,”

The incident sparked outrage on the Pheonix Crime Watch Facebook page. Gavin Muthu said it was a female dog that had a litter of pups recently. Muthu said it was a cruel and an inhumane thing to do.

“How can someone be so heartless and hang a dog from a tree? That is somebody's pet and family member. I have no more words,” he said.

Many said the laws of karma would take its course on the person who did this. Some speculated whether it was the work of a drug addict, sycophantic or mentally disturbed person. Pheonix residents regarded it as a horrible act.

Lucy Lalchund said her daughter and family were driving pass.

“It was an absolutely awful sight. My 4-year old grandson is very upset and disturbed. Hope whoever did this pay tenfold for this crime,” she said.

Nadine Mohammed said, “Why pick on an animal that can't speak or understand?….breaks my heart to see this!”

Daily News