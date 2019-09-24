File picture

Durban - THE Education Department is investigating allegations that a Grade 1 teacher took a video of a pupil struggling to pronounce the name of a textbook, which has spread on social media. The department said it would take action against the teacher who, instead of teaching the child in a dignified manner, decided to make a mockery of the little girl in front of her fellow pupils.

In the video the pupil is seen holding a Grade 1 book titled Masihambisane while reporting to the teacher that one of the pupils had taken her textbook.

The teacher, believed to be the person who took the video, is heard asking the pupil to turn the book around and read the name of the book properly, and the pupil pronounces the title incorrectly. The teacher and other pupils are heard laughing at the girl in the background.

The incident has been criticised by both the department and teachers’ unions.

While the unions described the teacher’s conduct as “a mistake” that should not happen again, the department has vowed that the female teacher would answer for her actions.

Muzi Mahlambi, the department spokesperson, said the video came to their attention last week and district officials were immediately sent to the school in Pietermaritzburg.

Mahlambi said the department would call the teacher to a disciplinary hearing to explain why she was taking a video of the child.

“A teacher has the role to facilitate learning and not making a mockery of the child. This video is disturbing especially because this is a Grade 1 pupil and her parents had sent her to school to learn to read and write. Teachers are teachers because they are equipped with the skills of teaching our children, not to make a mockery of them,” said Mahlambi.

He said the teacher had not only humiliated the child in front of other children, but had violated the code of conduct for teachers. “We want to ensure the parents of the child and other parents that we will take action against the teacher. We have the video and we are investigating to confirm the identity of the teacher before we can proceed with disciplinary action. We hope that this is going to send out a strong message to other teachers,” said Mahlambi.

Nomarashiya Caluza, the Sadtu provincial secretary, said she was certain this was a mistake and that the teacher did not intend to humiliate the child or cause any harm. “Teachers should know that there are limitations to the use of social media. We hope that this will not happen again,” she said.

Scelo Bhengu, president of the Educators’ Union of South Africa, condemned the incident and encouraged the department to coach teachers on the correct use of social media.

“As technology develops, teachers, just like the public, are also caught up in the excitement. We have seen people taking videos of accidents before they could offer help. We ask that the department use the incident as a lesson to create awareness about the correct use of media and social media at school,” said Bhengu. The department could begin by issuing a circular to educate teachers about what to do and what not to do.

