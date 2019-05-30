RUBBISH piled up during the eThekwini Municipality workers’ strike. The municipality has decided not to dock city workers pay for striking. Doctor Ngcobo African News Agency(ANA)

Durban - Residents and opposition parties in the eThekwini council have reacted with outrage over the executive committee’s (Exco) decision to not dock the pay of workers who embarked on an illegal strike last month and trashed the city. The workers went on strike after learning that the salaries of Umkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans Association (MKMVA) members would be doubled. They used municipal garbage trucks to dump rubbish in the CBD, and sabotaged water and electricity infrastructure, leaving some communities without services for two weeks. Throughout the strike the city had warned that it would apply the “no work, no pay” principle.

Former premier Willies Mchunu had said the total damage from the strike exceeded R3.5million. The IFP and DA rejected the settlement agreement presented during yesterday’s Exco meeting, saying there was no accountability for those responsible for the strike.

IFP caucus leader Mdu Nkosi said the city was setting a bad precedent.

“It will haunt them in the near future. How can illegal strikers be paid?” he asked.

Nkosi said the strikers had vandalised infrastructure, intimidated fellow employees and used municipal vehicles to drift on the city’s roads. He wanted to know who had decided to upgrade the veterans’ salaries, what consequences were in store for them, and he wanted them suspended. If not, he said he would take the matter to court.

DA caucus leader Nicole Graham said Tuesday's decision meant that the workers who trashed the city and disrupted and sabotaged essential ­services would be paid as though they had been at work.

“This is a slap in the face of residents who were left without essential services, including water and electricity, for up to two weeks,” she said.

Graham said the ANC could not continue to treat residents with disdain.

Outer West Ratepayers’ Association chairman Tony Clothier said the decision taken by the city was “rubbish”.

“There’s enough footage of donuts (municipal vehicles drifting) to easily identify the perpetrators, so there should be disciplinary action,” he said, adding that the workers would now think it was “cool” to trash the city and that they would still get paid.

“They should be charged and fired. That was sabotage and they should not be rewarded for it,” Clothier said.

Stonebridge Civic and Ratepayers’ Association chairman Rob Beharilal said workers’ salaries should be docked.

“The city should also charge them for the damage. They were driving the vehicles in town like cowboys and throwing rubbish on the roads.”

Asherville Ratepayers’ Association chairman Pravin Ram said the decision was upsetting and placed an additional burden on ratepayers to pay for work that had not been done. He said the principles of labour law should be respected.

“What are we going to do about that? They (the ANC) are not answerable to the people,” said Bluff Ratepayers’ Association chairman Ivor Aylward.

The Organisation for Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) KZN eThekwini spokesman Jonathan Erasmus said waiving the no work, no pay principle was “a terrible decision that rewards criminality”.

However, he welcomed mayor Zandile Gumede’s commitment that an “independent” investigation would now be initiated and that “heads will roll from those who did wrong to this city”.

It was also announced that while disciplinary processes would be expedited, all employees could apply for a regrade of their posts. Erasmus said more information was needed before any regrading process occurred.

“This would include how many staff could be affected, the administrative motivation for the regrading, as well as the cost implications for the city,” said Erasmus.

