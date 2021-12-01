Over 3 800 officers to be on duty in KwaZulu-Natal over the festive season

DURBAN - MORE than 3 800 law enforcement officers are to be deployed in the province during the festive season. This is according to Transport, Community Safety and Liaison MEC Peggy Nkonyeni who spoke at the launch of the integrated safer festive season plan at the Durban Amphitheatre on Tuesday.

“The government of KwaZulu-Natal, SAPS, national traffic officers as well as the metro police will deploy 3 800 law enforcement officers to carry out safety and security measures. We have decided to integrate this plan of law enforcers to drive out criminality and affirm the safety of our tourists in the province,” she said. “We are working hand-in-hand with the private security companies to prevent incidents similar to the July unrest, to protect private property and malls that are vulnerable to such unpredictable events.” Premier Sihle Zikalala gave assurance that all stakeholders were on board to ensure that the province was safe, peaceful and incident-free.

“To succeed, we invite all the people of the province to play their role in reporting crime and helping our province prevent it”. Zikalala urged motorists to adhere to all road rules and not risk the lives of others by drinking and driving. “We are truly encouraged to see the unity of our people and the widest collaboration for joining hands to arrest crime and boost peace and joy over the festive season. We urge all road users to take extra caution during this festive period because of traffic congestion.

KWAZULU-Natal premier Sihle Zikalala at the launch of the provincial integrated festive season safety plan on Tuesday. | Thobani Dlamini “KwaZulu-Natal has zero tolerance for drivers who drink alcohol and get behind the wheel. Our police will show no mercy to people who are involved in such risky and dangerous behaviour on our roads. Please remember that no amount of alcohol is allowed in the blood of drivers. “As we speak, the Administrative Adjudication of Road Traffic Offences (Aarto) Act has been signed into law and is in full force – you will not only lose points for reckless driving, you can end up in jail and lose your driver’s licence.” eThekwini mayor Mxolisi Kaunda said his administration would set up numerous operations to ensure all protocols for safety were adhered to during the festive period as they were during the Intra-African Trade Fair two weeks ago.