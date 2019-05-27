Wasim Scott was shot dead outside Shana court on West Road in Overport on Monday morning. Picture Bongani Mbatha / African News Agency (ANA)

Durban - An Overport resident was shot dead in an apparent hit outside his building in West Road on Monday. Wasim Joseph Scott, 57, was shot once in the head while walking down the driveway of Shana building at 6 am.

Scott who worked for a ship repair company in Bayhead was on his way to the bus stop, a street away.

His family who was at the scene said that while he had been walking out the parking lot exit he was confronted by a man known to him.

Wasim Joseph Scott. Picture supplied





It is alleged Scott had a conversation with the man.

It is alleged that the man then drew a firearm, shot Scott and walked away to a car that was parked nearby.

Police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said Scott had sustained a gunshot wound to the head and was declared dead at the scene. Nothing had been taken from him.

Scott was described as a humble person and father of seven children. He was also observing the Ramadaan month prayers of abstaining from food between sunrise and sunset. Family members were in shock and inconsolable at the scene.

On Facebook Scott described himself as a humble person that has found so much love in Islam, writing, #proudmuslim#bestdecisionever#

Police and emergency services at the scene on West Road in Overport Picture Bongani Mbatha / African News Agency (ANA)





In a separate incident in Bonela, an armed response security guard employed at Mzansi Fire and Security was shot dead.

It is alleged that he was responding to a clients panic alarm in Buckingham Road. When he got to the clients home the suspects shot him while they were fleeing from the scene. He died in his vehicle.

Matthew Masangu, a spokesperson for Mzansi Fire and Security, said they are currently investigating the matter.

Gwala said that Cato Manor and Mayville police are investigating the murder dockets.

