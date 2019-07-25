File photo: African News Agency (ANA) Archives

Durban - An Overport resident was hijacked of his Mercedes Benz E200 outside his home on Wednesday night in what private security companies believe may be a gang targeting the high end German sedans. Captain Nqobile Gwala, a KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson said that the complainant alleged that 7.50 pm he parked his vehicle in his driveway on Hope Street.

Gwala said he was allegedly approached by three men who were travelling in another vehicle.

"At gunpoint, they robbed him his vehicle and fled the scene in it. A case of carjacking was opened at Mayville police station for investigation," she said.

According to Ethekwini Secure, a volunteer crime-fighting group the hijackers allegedly arrived in a blue Polo.

The Daily News had written about the recent spate of Mercedes Benz being hijacked in the Durban area.

Recently three of them were stolen in 24 hours.

On July 23, a man was hijacked of his white Mercedes Coupe outside a Doctors surgery in Cato Manor.

Captain Nqobile Gwala, a KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson, said the man was at his surgery in Adelphi Place in Bonela when he was confronted by two men brandishing firearms. They took four cellphones and the car. The vehicle was later recovered in Pinetown.

On July 20, a gold Mercedes Benz was hijacked in Grandale Drive. The owner had arrived home and parked the vehicle in his driveway when two men approached him. They also robbed his wife of her handbag and jewellery.

Vehicles were also taken in Redberry Park in Phoenix, North of Durban. The Phoenix Crime and Community Assist (PCCA) group said a Mercedes was allegedly taken during a house robbery in Starwood in July.

Ethekwini Secure reported that in Marigold Road, Asherville a motorist was allegedly hijacked of his silver Mercedes Benz.

A Mercedes was also stolen from a home in Inchanga in the outer west region of Durban.

