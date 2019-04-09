Palmview residents are challenging the proposed building of a pedestrian bridge. Picture supplied

Durban - The fear of a spike in crime has resulted in Phoenix residents signing a petition to stop a pedestrian bridge from being built between Riet River and Palmview.



Palmview residents had seen a notice on a street pole last Thursday, informing them of the proposed bridge between Tottenham Road over the Ohlanga River to Furrow Palm in Phoenix.





JG Afrika engineering and environmental consulting stated in their notice that the application would be made to the Department of Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs (EDTEA).





The notice said the pedestrian traffic between the two areas had increased significantly in recent years. Pedestrians are required to cross the river system which proves dangerous and difficult during rain storm events.





During these times, it stated, access to public transport and other amenities was limited. This has necessitated the need for a pedestrian bridge to provide safe passage across the river system. The bridge structure will be approximately 50 meters in length and 2 meters in width to be constructed from reinforced concrete material.





eThekwini ward 51 councillor Managi Johnson said a meeting with concerned Palmview residents was held last Friday where objections were raised and petitions prepared.





"It is a very sensitive matter when it comes to crime. The residents were hit hard by petty crime, robberies and murders. The criminals have been using the river as an escape route. Collectively, the residents fenced off the area and have reduced crime and loitering by 90 percent,"Johnson said.





Shaun Naicker, Palmview resident and ACDP chairperson of ward 51, said there were many discrepancies about the project including the dynamics of the ward demarcation. Naicker said the proposal for the bridge was made in 2016 but none of the residents were aware of it. Naicker said it was advertised in a newspaper that none of the residents purchased.





Hariram Anitha, a Palmview community leader and resident, said they would not remove the fencing, on several dead end roads leading to the riverbanks, to allow loitering.





"Residents are breathing a sigh of relief with the fencing. People were not safe in their own homes previously. There was also a problem with cattle walking through the area to graze. Development is important but not when it will impact on a communities crime rate,"Anitha said.





The eThekwini Municipality and JG Afrika did not respond to an emailed query on the pedestrian bridge at the time of publication.



