Parents vowed to shut the school if she was not removed. On Friday, attempts by the parents to remove the principal by a placard demonstration failed when officials from the KwaZulu-Natal Department of Education (DOE) intervened.
Donald Naidoo, the School Governing Body chairperson, said the teacher was placed at the school as a principal in January 2018 despite the school already having a principal.
Last year, SGB members wrote to the department complaining that the teacher had been sleeping in her vehicle in the school car park during school hours on numerous occasions, she entered and left the school at her own will, was constantly on her cellphone, did not embark on any form of teaching or extra-curricular duties and spent most of the day sitting in the staff room.
“It was regarded as a temporary deployment. We feel that this serves as a bad example to a school with a band of extremely hard-working teachers. She refused to teach, even when we had a teacher on sick leave,” Naidoo said.