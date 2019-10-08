A placard protest was held on Monday outside a Phoenix school.
In their memorandum handed over to the Department of Education offices in the Phoenix Circuit, the group identified as concerned parents demanded that all schools be investigated “expeditiously” for complaints raised against them in dossiers handed to the department. They also want the department to probe the Phoenix Poverty Reduction Association (PPRA) which they claimed misled the community into raising funds for it without proper protocols being followed. PPRA spokesperson SA Chetty declined to comment on the “mischievous” allegations.
Parents called for an investigation into the school governing body (SGB) elections as well as into the principals of seven primary and high schools. Parents also called for the principals’ removal should they be found guilty.
According to the memorandum, some officials allegedly misappropriated funds. Parents alleged that the SGB meetings were purposefully disrupted by a group to contaminate any outcome of such investigations. “The cases we reported are collecting dust at the Education Department offices. How can department heads that are implicated investigate themselves? We demand remedial action,” the memorandum read.