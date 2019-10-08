Parents cry foul over ‘nepotism’ at Phoenix schools









Concerned parents hold a protest outside a Phoenix school. They were calling for an investigation into maladministration and nepotism at several schools in Phoenix. I Motshwari Mofokeng African News Agency (ANA) Durban - Concerned parents are calling for an investigation into alleged maladministration and employment nepotism at several schools in Phoenix. A placard protest was held on Monday outside a Phoenix school. In their memorandum handed over to the Department of Education offices in the Phoenix Circuit, the group identified as concerned parents demanded that all schools be investigated “expeditiously” for complaints raised against them in dossiers handed to the department. They also want the department to probe the Phoenix Poverty Reduction Association (PPRA) which they claimed misled the community into raising funds for it without proper protocols being followed. PPRA spokesperson SA Chetty declined to comment on the “mischievous” allegations. Parents called for an investigation into the school governing body (SGB) elections as well as into the principals of seven primary and high schools. Parents also called for the principals’ removal should they be found guilty. According to the memorandum, some officials allegedly misappropriated funds. Parents alleged that the SGB meetings were purposefully disrupted by a group to contaminate any outcome of such investigations. “The cases we reported are collecting dust at the Education Department offices. How can department heads that are implicated investigate themselves? We demand remedial action,” the memorandum read.

Department spokesperson Kwazi Mthethwa said the aggrieved parents must visit the district office for proper consultation on the allegations.

DA provincial spokesperson for Education Imraan Keeka said he had seen evidence suggesting there might be merit to proceed criminally, as well as to ensure that disciplinary steps were taken by the department.

“The department is investigating schools in the Phoenix area and this includes all those mentioned in this memorandum. Three district officials were suspended recently. It is concerning that one of the suspended individuals is allegedly politically well-connected and these investigations might be swept under the rug,” said Keeka.

IFP MPL Les Govender said his party condemned any form of financial misconduct, maladministration or corruption.

He urged the department to conduct a “full and urgent investigation by officials who aren’t compromised”.

“Removing and replacing school principals must never be treated lightly and should only be done after thorough and unbiased investigations are conducted. It is important that parents and concerned citizens play an active role in monitoring what is happening in our schools and I encourage SGBs to be vigilant at all times in the interest of education,” said Govender.

