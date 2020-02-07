Parents disrupt Durban school over over 19-yr-old knife-wielding bully









THE Concerned Parents Association - a group formed to deal with the ills of a Durban high school - have staged protests at the school since Tuesday.. Picture: Pixabay Durban - THE Concerned Parents Association - a group formed to deal with the ills of a Durban high school - have staged protests at the school since Tuesday. The group was formed recently, in an effort to force the school and the department to remove an alleged bully from the facility. The 19-year-old is accused of attacking another pupil at knifepoint. Yesterday, the parents held a protest outside the school, calling for the school and the Department of Education to remove the pupil; threatening to shut the school down. Pravesh Naipal, spokesperson for the group, said the pupil is over age and has committed many offences at the school.

He said there was an incident where the pupil held another pupil at knifepoint.

“Just last week, he was caught smoking dagga at school. We have given the department until Monday to find a solution to this problem because, as parents, we would not allow a situation where our children feel unsafe and intimidated.”

Muzi Mahlambi, the department spokesperson, said it was disappointing for the parents to cause disruptions over “just one” pupil.

“We are disappointed by what the parents have done, causing disruption of classes and inconveniencing over 1000 pupils.

“They should have engaged the department on the side and make their recommendations without disrupting classes.

“The department has made itself available to meet them, but their demands are extremely difficult. Every pupil has a right to education and that is why, as the department, we are looking into that matter.”

Viresh Bhana, chairperson of the school governing body (SGB), said the matter was brought before the body’s disciplinary tribunal last year.

“At the meeting, it is alleged that the mother requested for her child to complete the 2019 academic year and, thereafter, she would transfer him to another school,” he said.

Two weeks into the academic year, the boy’s father allegedly insisted that his child continue his studies at the school.

Bhana said the parent allegedly - physically and verbally - abused the principal last month, demanding that the pupil stay at the school.

“The parent threatened the principal and educators to admit the pupil. He is 19-years-old and is repeating Grade 11. The father physically placed the pupil into a class. He threatened that he would deal with anyone who tried to remove the pupil,” said Bhana.

“Apparently there is a school in Ntuzuma where he lives, and where he was accepted, but he refuses to go there. His behaviour, and the fact that he was over-age, should be good enough reasons for the department to grant him a transfer because the teachers do not know what to do with him,” he said.

He said the SGB hoped that the department would resolve the issue by Monday.

Daily News