Messages apparently by the children at Morester Newcastle Children’s Home refusing to be removed from their home.

Durban - The parents of children removed from homes in Ladysmith and Newcastle would get to see their children in the company of social workers, the Social Development Department resolved on Monday. About 150 children were removed from Môrester Children’s Home by social workers and the police on Friday and Saturday after allegations of abuse surfaced.

On Monday, concerned parents and sympathisers met the department’s district officials in Ladysmith.

One man, from Dundee, said he had four children - aged four to 12 - in the homes.

“They removed them from us because of our living conditions. The young one was about seven or eight months old when they were taken into Môrester Children’s Home by social workers. On Monday I was called to these offices by the department, but we still don’t know where the children are. What the department has done is cruel. I can’t imagine the trauma they had to go through,” he said.

The man said although they were told they would be taken to the children, they were still in the dark as to their whereabouts.

Another parent said she had three children at the home.

“We were not notified that the children would be removed from the homes. I went to visit them on Saturday as I normally do, only to find out that they were not there. I visit my children every week and I’m sure they would have hinted if there was any form of abuse. Now we have these officials here who fail to tell us where the children are. The least the department should do is to tell us where they have taken them to,” she said.

Community members and business people attended the meeting to support the parents.

Businesswoman Geeta Bramdaw said what the department had done was “inhumane”.

“These parents are confused because they don’t know what their children went through that led to their removal, and they also don’t know where their children were taken to. I have four children myself, so I know exactly how these parents must be feeling right now. Some of these parents are illiterate, so it would seem the department is taking advantage of them. They still have a right to know their children’s whereabouts,” Bramdaw said.

The department said it had called the parents to explain the situation.

“We transported them to the district offices where they met the social workers. A decision was taken to transport the parents to the respective venues where the children are being kept. We made them understand why we did what we did, but unfortunately there will always be the few who do not want to give the department space to do its job,” department spokesperson Ncumisa Ndelu said.

She said parents would be accompanied by social workers to see their children, and the visits would be determined by the availability of the parents.

Daily News