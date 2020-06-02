Parents send kids to school only to pick them up shortly after as news filtered of new re-opening date

Durban - SOME Durban schools received Grade 7 and 12 pupils yesterday and despite parents being impressed with the schools' state of readiness and ­Covid-19 compliance, the schools will be closed for pupils until June 8. This was to abide by the new reopening date as announced by Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga, who apologised on Monday for the inconvenience. She also announced that teachers at schools that had already received personal protective equipment (PPE) were expected to be at school and all provinces should finalise outstanding deliveries. Provincial education spokesperson Kwazi Mthethwa said all schools had to comply with the new opening date. Penzance Primary School, in Glenwood, received Grade 7 pupils on Monday and later contacted parents to fetch their children after Motshekga’s announcement.

Some of the parents told the Daily News yesterday that they were impressed with the school's level of readiness.

Ceron Meadows, a paramedic, said although she was an essential worker and was exposed to the risk of the coronavirus, she was concerned about sending her daughter to school.

She said the school’s newsletters had explained what health guidelines were in place to ensure physical distancing and to curb the spread of Covid-19 while pupils were on the premises, but she had to see for herself.

After dropping off her daughter yesterday, she was relieved and impressed.

“My daughter wore her mask and carried her own sanitiser. A Covid-19 Task Team was at work, ensuring that every child was dressed appropriately and protected. They were sanitised before entering the school and safety protocols were followed. Parents were asked that each child bring their own sanitiser and/or disposable anti-bacterial wipes,” she said.

Meadows said her daughter’s temperature was checked before she got out of the car. She was then ushered to the line with clear physical distancing guides. No parents were allowed inside the school.

“I had anxiety about how the first day would turn out. My daughter was worried, but as soon as we arrived at school and saw just how prepared the school is, I felt at ease,” she said.

Her daughter, Crystal, said she had a good day at school and felt safer than she had imagined. “I missed my friends. I understand that Covid-19 is a dangerous virus, so I have to be extra careful, and be safe.”

The school prohibited pupils from taking books home, and has done away with homework for the year.

“Our books and school bag stay behind at school,” she said.

The Daily News observed how pupils exited the school gate, one pupil at a time, and were ushered to meet their parents waiting in their cars.

