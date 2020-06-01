Parents urged to be alert to stress signs in their kids

Durban - PARENTS have been urged by Childline KZN to continue to be aware of their children’s behaviour, moods and any signs of distress.

This was as National Child Protection Week kicked off at the weekend against the backdrop of a baby being handed over to its paternal grandparent after allegedly being left in a communal toilet in KwaDukuza.

Childline KZN acting director Adeshini Naicker said with many children set to return to school soon the “unfortunate reality” was that schools sometimes posed a threat to children.

“Re-instate the rules of bad touch and good touch, stranger danger and monitor online activity. We also appeal to the community to look out for children. Not all children have a concerned adult watching over them.

“Child protection needs to be a citizen’s duty not only during this week but constantly. Our children have rights too, let’s help ensure these rights are not violated in any way.”