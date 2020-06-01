Parents urged to be alert to stress signs in their kids
This was as National Child Protection Week kicked off at the weekend against the backdrop of a baby being handed over to its paternal grandparent after allegedly being left in a communal toilet in KwaDukuza.
Childline KZN acting director Adeshini Naicker said with many children set to return to school soon the “unfortunate reality” was that schools sometimes posed a threat to children.
“Re-instate the rules of bad touch and good touch, stranger danger and monitor online activity. We also appeal to the community to look out for children. Not all children have a concerned adult watching over them.
“Child protection needs to be a citizen’s duty not only during this week but constantly. Our children have rights too, let’s help ensure these rights are not violated in any way.”
At the weekend, Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu launched Child Protection Week in Rustenburg, in the North West.
According to Eyewitness News, Zulu said she was concerned about the harm the lockdown may have brought to some children. She said communities, particularly during the lockdown, had an important role to play in protecting children.
“I keep saying, raising the alarm must not be about the person who is abused. It is also about people who live around that person.
“Government has spent R7.2 billion every year in supporting NGOs and NPOs in order for them to be the other arm that assists,” she said.
Daily News