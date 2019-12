Parolee to appear for Durban murder









File picture: Supplied Durban - A PAROLEE allegedly behind the murder of a Chatsworth woman is expected to appear in the Chatsworth Magistrate’s Court on Monday. The woman, presumed to be in her thirties, was beaten to death. She was found in her home near Madiba Hall in Bottlebrush on Saturday morning. The eThekwini ward 71 councillor Previn Vedan said he learnt about the murder through the ANC Women’s League (ANCWL). Vedan said when he arrived to meet the ANCWL secretary he was approached by people who told him that the suspect had not been detained.

“I tried to contact the Chatsworth police station numerous times on their landline but the phone just rang with no answer.

“I decided to take the residents to the station. Along the way I telephoned the brigadier of the station, who agreed to meet with us.

“He arranged for a team to interview the residents. After a few hours the suspect was detained,” Vedan said.

The councillor said he had received information on Saturday night that the community was gathering at the suspect’s home.

“It was alleged that the suspect is serving parole for another murder charge,” he said.

Vedan said he arrived at the scene with community leader Falake Mhlongo and accompanied the mother to where she addressed the community.

“Both of us addressed the community and were able to calm the emotional crowd. The incident is painful,” he said.

“About 1000 women came out to state that they will not tolerate abuse. We will be at court to listen to the bail hearing,” Vedan said.

Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele confirmed that the suspect was out on parole for another murder.

She said Chatsworth police were investigating a case of murder.

Daily News